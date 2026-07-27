South Africa: Leader to Laggard - - SA Mining Is Falling Behind in the Global Technology Race

27 July 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ed Stoddard

As digitisation, automation and AI become ubiquitous in the global mining sector, South Africa is falling behind, especially when it comes to domestic research and development.

South Africa has the world's deepest mines, which is testimony to how its engineers historically made a plan in the depths of the Witwatersrand.

Once a leader in mining technology and innovation, South Africa is now a laggard in this commercial arms race, undermining the domestic industry's ability to tap a rich geological endowment for the wider benefit of the economy and country.

This is one of the key findings of a trifecta of reports released on Thursday, 23 July, by the Minerals Council South Africa (MCSA) at a mine modernisation conference.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Modernisation is not a discretionary pursuit. It is what will keep this industry safe, healthy, competitive, and viable for future generations," said MCSA CEO Mzila Mthenjane.

There are domestic exceptions on the innovation front such as African Rainbow Rainbow Minerals' SmeltDirect initiative, which holds the promise of dramatically reducing electricity consumption in the smelting process - a potential lifeline as smelters fold in the face of surging power prices.

Another which comes to mind is Gold Fields' South Deep operation, where the mining 3km underground is done remotely on computer screens.

But in many areas, as digitisation, automation and artificial intelligence (AI) take the global mining sector by...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.