Councillors in Nelson Mandela Bay have been informed that the metro's R6-million mobile surveillance vehicle, Loerbroer, could return to service as early as August after nearly five years out of action. But while officials say the vehicle is almost fully repaired, the metro's gunshot detection system remains stalled, with no timeline for its return.

After nearly five years parked in a municipal depot, Nelson Mandela Bay's R6-million mobile surveillance vehicle (MSV), better known as Loerbroer, could be back on the road as early as August. But the metro's gunshot detection system remains no closer to returning.

Luyanda Lawu, the Member of the Mayoral Committee for Safety and Security, confirmed at a portfolio committee meeting on Friday, 24 July 2026, that the vehicle is "functional", with only a handful of outstanding components still awaiting delivery.

The high-tech MSV, which was bought ahead of the 2010 Fifa World Cup, was hailed as a powerful crime-fighting tool before a faulty camera, outdated software and a host of technical failures grounded it.

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Read more Crimefighting: While underspending criticised, there is hope that the Loerbroer will soon be back April 23, 2026 Designed to combat crimes such as cable theft and vandalism, Loerbroer is equipped with 360-degree long-range surveillance technology capable of operating day and night in all weather conditions, detecting a person from up to 10km away and identifying someone carrying a firearm from about 3km away.

Responding to questions from Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Gustav Rautenbach, acting executive director for safety and security Shadrack...