Zimbabwe: 'L Have Never Accepted a Cent From Zanu-PF'- - Says Chamisa, Denies Bribery Allegations

FORMER Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has dismissed claims that he received money from Zanu PF to silence him on the controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill (CAB3), which was recently signed into law.

The opposition activist argues his record of resistance against the ruling party speaks for itself.

Speaking in a recent interview conducted during his current visit to the United Kingdom with Zimbabwean journalist Blessed Mhlanga posted online, Chamisa said the bribery allegations were part of a propaganda campaign by his detractors.

"Who has been fighting against its enactment, and to what extent did they succeed? And how have I fought them? So, you must also be very clear that at times don't listen too much to failed people who sell you their failed and soiled propaganda about Nelson Chamisa," he said.

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The charismatic politician-cum-advocate challenged critics to name anyone who had opposed President Emmerson Mnangagwa more effectively than he had.

"Who has fought Mnangangwa and succeeded better than I have done? I defeated Mnangangwa twice in 2018, courtesy of the citizens, and 2023. And nobody has done that. Nobody has that record. So how do they then come and say they are better off?" he said.

Chamisa questioned the logic of claims that he had "sold out" to the same man he accuses of taking everything from him.

"And the man I defeated, and the man who has taken everything away from me, is the man I have sold out to? But of course, people can say whatever they want to say. My record speaks for itself. That's why people have confidence in us. They know that we are consistent."

Chamisa insisted he had never accepted favours from Zanu PF in his three decades in politics.

"For the three decades I've been in this fight and in the trenches, I've never taken a cent from Zanu PF. Zanu haidyirwi musaga seshuga (you cannot secretly dine with Zanu PF). You must understand that. When Zanu bribes you, they will advertise you," he said.

"And those who have taken money from Zanu know. But for me to be accused when I have scars and wounds because of this tyranny and dictatorship is regrettable. But of course, it comes from my detractors who have never supported us."

Chamisa said the accusations were aimed at driving a wedge between him and his supporters.

"So yes, they will always say that because they hope that they will detach us from the people. But we're not in people's minds or people's lips, we are in people's hearts. We can't be taken away from the people's hearts."

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The remarks come amid ongoing debate within opposition circles over strategy and leadership following the passage of CAB3 and its subsequent signing into law by Mnangagwa, effectively extending his own term of office by two years until 2030.