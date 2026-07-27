Uganda: Four Reported Dead As Adjumani Grapples With Anti-Rabies Vaccine Shortage

At least four people, mainly children, have reportedly died in different parts of Adjumani District following suspected dog bites, raising concerns over a prolonged shortage of anti-rabies vaccines at government health facilities.

The reported deaths have occurred in Arinyapi, Leanguru, Nyabila and Itirikwa sub-counties, according to reports from the affected communities.

The incidents have heightened fear among residents, with many vulnerable families saying they cannot afford the cost of anti-rabies treatment at private health facilities.

The latest reports follow earlier cases in which two children allegedly died after suffering suspected dog bites in Aliwara and the neighbouring Leanguru villages.

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Charles Edema Drabe, the LC I Chairperson of Aliwara Village, said stray dog attacks have become increasingly common in the area.

"During a recent community meeting in Oruangwa Village, a stray dog attacked seven people in the morning hours. Fortunately, all the victims received anti-rabies treatment and recovered," Drabe said.

He added:

"We have lost two children after they were allegedly bitten by dogs. This is heartbreaking, and government must intervene before more lives are lost."

Caesar Ingavure, a resident of Aliwara who lost his son to suspected rabies last year, said the vaccine shortage continues to put lives at risk.

"My son could have been saved if the anti-rabies vaccine had been available at the government health facility. Most families here cannot afford to buy the vaccine from private clinics," Ingavure said.

Adjumani Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Swaib Toko confirmed receiving reports about the increasing number of dog bite incidents and the shortage of anti-rabies vaccines.

"I have already submitted a report to the relevant authorities regarding the shortage of anti-rabies vaccines and the rising cases of dog bites. We hope the latest consignment of medicines supplied by government will include the vaccines," Toko said.

He urged victims of dog bites to seek medical attention immediately.

"If one government health facility does not have the vaccine, patients should immediately seek treatment from another public health facility where it may still be available. Rabies is preventable if treated early," he said.

As part of efforts to raise public awareness, Toko, accompanied by an official from the District Veterinary Department, addressed worshippers during the second Holy Mass at Adjumani Catholic Parish on Sunday.

The officials used the gathering to sensitise the congregation about the dangers posed by stray dogs, urging residents to report dog bite incidents promptly and seek immediate medical attention if bitten by a suspected rabid dog.

The awareness campaign comes amid growing concern over the increasing number of stray dogs in parts of the district and reports of suspected rabies-related deaths in Arinyapi, Leanguru, Nyabila and Itirikwa.

The Adjumani District Health Officer said demand for anti-rabies vaccines had continued to rise while government supplies remained inadequate. The official added that the issue has repeatedly been raised during district management meetings.

Adjumani District Production Officer Godfrey Mamawi Ambayo revealed that the district has gone for nearly two years without receiving government supplies of anti-rabies vaccines.

"Government used to supply anti-rabies vaccines quarterly, but we have gone for almost two years without receiving any stock. This has affected our vaccination programme," Ambayo said.

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He added that authorities had so far killed about 70 stray dogs and were considering purchasing vaccines from the open market to resume dog vaccination campaigns.

Adjumani District LC V Chairperson John Anyanzo Ambayo pledged to engage the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to address the crisis.

"We cannot continue losing lives to a preventable disease. I will engage the Ministry of Health, district leaders and other stakeholders to ensure anti-rabies vaccines are made available and measures are put in place to control stray dogs," Anyanzo said.

Health experts advise anyone bitten by a dog to immediately wash the wound thoroughly with soap and clean running water for at least 15 minutes before seeking urgent medical attention and beginning post-exposure anti-rabies treatment.