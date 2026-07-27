South Africans Urged to Rally Behind Banyana Banyana

26 July 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Government has called on South Africans to unite behind the national women's football team, Banyana Banyana, as they continue their campaign in the 2026 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

In a statement issued by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) on Sunday, government urged citizens to show pride, passion and unwavering support for the reigning African champions as they represent the country on the continental stage.

"Our players carry the hopes of the nation and together, we can inspire them to give their very best," Government said.

Banyana Banyana are set to take on Tanzania at the Stade Moulay Rachid in Morocco on Monday, 27 July 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 CAT.

Government encouraged South Africans to stand together in support of the team throughout the tournament.

"Let us stand as one, fly the South African flag high and show the world the strength of our unity," the statement read.

South Africans have also been encouraged to wear the national colours as part of the Banyana Fridays campaign and continue backing the team during its WAFCON 2026 journey.

"Wear your green and gold on Banyana Fridays and continue to stand united behind our national team throughout their WAFCON 2026 journey," Government said. - SAnews.gov.za

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