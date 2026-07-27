South Africa: President Ramaphosa Pays Tribute to Liberation Struggle Stalwart, Shanthie Naidoo

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to liberation struggle stalwart, Shantavothie "Shanthie" Naidoo Tweedie, describing her as a hero whose lifelong sacrifice and commitment helped shape South Africa's journey to freedom.

The President expressed his sadness at the passing of Naidoo Tweedie at the age of 91 and conveyed his condolences to her husband, Dominic Tweedie, the Naidoo family, as well as her friends and comrades.

In a statement issued on Friday, President Ramaphosa reflected on Naidoo Tweedie's enduring contribution to the liberation struggle, saying her passing serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who fought against apartheid.

"The passing of Shanthie Naidoo Tweedie causes us to revisit and pay tribute to the extraordinary contribution she made to our struggle for freedom.

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"Shanthie Naidoo Tweedie was a hero who followed in the footsteps of her politically active family and sacrificially devoted her extended life to fighting for a free, non-racial South Africa," the President said.

Born in Pretoria in 1935, Naidoo Tweedie became politically active while still at school. She went on to play a prominent role in the then Transvaal Indian Youth Congress, the Federation of South African Women, the South African Congress of Trade Unions and the African National Congress (ANC).

She and her husband later worked for the ANC at the Solomon Mahlangu Freedom College in Tanzania after going into exile in the United Kingdom from 1972 until 1991.

Throughout the struggle against apartheid, Naidoo Tweedie endured repeated detention, including periods of solitary confinement under the Terrorism Act, as well as banning orders imposed by the apartheid government.

She was also imprisoned for two months after refusing to testify against Winnie Mandela and 21 other comrades, who had been charged with furthering the aims of the ANC.

The apartheid government initially denied her permission to leave South Africa, only allowing her to go into exile following sustained pressure from supporters locally and internationally, including a campaign led by former liberal Member of Parliament, Helen Suzman.

President Ramaphosa said Naidoo Tweedie's passing, on the eve of Women's Month, also highlighted the courage of women who challenged the injustices of apartheid.

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"Her passing, on the eve of Women's Month, draws our attention to the struggles women faced under apartheid and which spurred courageous women to confront a system founded on race and gender discrimination.

"As we mourn Shanthie Naidoo Tweedie's passing, we also celebrate her legacy and that of the 20 000 women who marched to the Union Buildings 70 years ago, as well as other women, who have made South Africa a better place for women and girls," President Ramaphosa said.

The President called on South Africans to honour her legacy by continuing to build an inclusive society.

"We can only repay Shanthie Naidoo Tweedie by honouring her sacrifice and leadership, and continuing to make South Africa a nation that works for all, and especially women. May her soul rest in peace," he said. - SAnews.gov.za