South Africa: Government Warns Attacks On Law Enforcement Will Be Met With Full Force of the Law

Government has issued a stern warning that any attack on members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) or other law enforcement agencies will be met with the full force of the law.

In a statement issued on Friday, Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) said attacks on law enforcement officials undermine the authority of the State and the country's constitutional order.

"An attack on law enforcement officials is an attack on the authority of the State and the rule of law," the statement said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Government stressed that it would not tolerate any attempts to intimidate, assault, threaten or obstruct members of the SAPS or any other law enforcement agency operating within South Africa's borders.

"Government will not tolerate any attempt by any individual or group within South Africa's borders to intimidate, assault, threaten or obstruct members of the South African Police Service and other law enforcement agencies. Those responsible will be pursued, arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the statement said.

The statement reaffirmed government's commitment to protecting law enforcement officers and ensuring they are able to carry out their constitutional mandate without fear or interference.

"The State will act decisively to protect those entrusted with enforcing the law and maintaining public order. South Africa is a constitutional democracy founded on the rule of law, and every person within its borders is expected to respect the country's laws and institutions," Government said.

Government added that it remains resolute in safeguarding the country's institutions and maintaining public order.

"There will be no compromise when it comes to protecting the authority of the State and ensuring the safety of those who serve and protect the nation". - SAnews.gov.za