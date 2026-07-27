Kenya: DCI Busts Sh3.3mn Cannabis Haul After Dramatic Highway Chase

Nairobi — Two suspected drug traffickers are in police custody after detectives intercepted a vehicle carrying 110 kilograms of cannabis worth an estimated Sh3.3 million following a dramatic chase along the Eldoret-Nakuru Highway.

The suspects, Emmanuel Wesonga and Stephen Daria, were arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations' (DCI) Anti-Narcotics Unit after abandoning their vehicle and attempting to flee on foot.

According to the DCI, detectives acting on intelligence flagged down a blue Nissan Note at the KFA Roundabout. Instead of stopping, the driver allegedly accelerated, made a dangerous U-turn and sped off toward the Eveready area.

Despite suffering a punctured front tyre, the vehicle continued on its rim before the occupants abandoned it and fled.

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Detectives pursued and arrested the pair before searching the vehicle, where they recovered five sacks containing 110 kilograms of cannabis sativa valued at about Sh3.3 million.

The latest seizure comes days after authorities confiscated cannabis worth Sh13.4 million in coordinated intelligence-led operations across Nandi, Kiambu and Kisii counties, underscoring an intensified nationwide crackdown on narcotics trafficking.

Sh13.4m cannabis haul tops fresh anti-drug crackdown across 3 counties

The operations form part of a broader anti-drug strategy announced by President William Ruto, including the expansion of the DCI's Anti-Narcotics Unit, enhanced intelligence-led investigations and tougher action against drug trafficking networks and their financial assets.

"This is the year we must eliminate the problem of drugs in the country. Our message is clear--we will continue to strengthen intelligence gathering, enhance inter-agency cooperation, and pursue traffickers relentlessly wherever they operate," Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said earlier this year.

The suspects remain in police custody pending processing and arraignment, while the recovered cannabis has been secured as evidence.