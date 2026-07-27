Kenya: PSC - Sh26.3mn Used to Host National Prayer Breakfast

27 July 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — The Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) has disclosed that the 2025 National Prayer Breakfast cost taxpayers Sh26.3 million.

The disclosure was made by Clerk of the Senate and PSC Secretary Jeremiah Nyegenye in a letter dated July 23, responding to a High Court judgment in petition HCCHRPet E088 of 2026 filed by lawyer Lempaa Suiyanka.

According to Nyegenye, the National Prayer Breakfast, held on May 29, 2025, cost a total of Sh26.3 million, with part of the expenditure financed through the Parliamentary Service Commission's budget approved by the National Assembly.

Responding to concerns that the annual event, traditionally held at Safari Park Hotel, is inaccessible to many Kenyans, Nyegenye said the venue was selected because it offers adequate space, convenience and security. He added that the hotel has consistently provided its facilities free of charge, helping reduce the overall cost of hosting the event.

Nyegenye also said the National Prayer Breakfast should continue to be broadcast live on national television to allow more Kenyans to follow the proceedings, noting that representatives from different sectors of society are invited to attend in person.

"The 2025 National Prayer Breakfast was open to all Kenyans in as far as it was broadcast on national television and representatives from diverse sectors were invited to participate physically," the letter states.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.