Kenya: PSC - Sh26.3mn Used to Host National Prayer Breakfast

Nairobi — The Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) has disclosed that the 2025 National Prayer Breakfast cost taxpayers Sh26.3 million.

The disclosure was made by Clerk of the Senate and PSC Secretary Jeremiah Nyegenye in a letter dated July 23, responding to a High Court judgment in petition HCCHRPet E088 of 2026 filed by lawyer Lempaa Suiyanka.

According to Nyegenye, the National Prayer Breakfast, held on May 29, 2025, cost a total of Sh26.3 million, with part of the expenditure financed through the Parliamentary Service Commission's budget approved by the National Assembly.

Responding to concerns that the annual event, traditionally held at Safari Park Hotel, is inaccessible to many Kenyans, Nyegenye said the venue was selected because it offers adequate space, convenience and security. He added that the hotel has consistently provided its facilities free of charge, helping reduce the overall cost of hosting the event.

Nyegenye also said the National Prayer Breakfast should continue to be broadcast live on national television to allow more Kenyans to follow the proceedings, noting that representatives from different sectors of society are invited to attend in person.