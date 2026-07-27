Africa: SADC to Hold 46th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government in Durban, South Africa, On 17 August 2026

27 July 2026
Southern African Development Community (Gaborone)
press release

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will convene its 46th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government on 17 August 2026 at the Durban International Conference Centre in Durban City, Republic of South Africa.

His Excellency Mr. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa will host and chair the 46th SADC Summit under the theme, "Resilient, sustainable and inclusive industrialisation through Infrastructure Development, Agricultural and Critical Minerals Transformation in Pursuit of a Just World".

The theme emphasises the development of infrastructure, agriculture, and critical minerals to advance industrialisation and build a SADC region that is industrially competitive, climate resilient, socially inclusive, and able to deliver a just and prosperous future for SADC citizens.

The 46th SADC Summit will deliberate on a wide range of issues aimed at accelerating regional integration and development, including the following.

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  • The State of the SADC region, including global, continental and regional economic trends and updates on the SADC Region's Socio-Economic and Political Performance, in line with the priorities of the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-2030 and Vision 2050.
  • Progress in the implementation of the Decisions adopted at previous Summits of SADC Heads of State and Government.
  • Progress in the implementation of the 45th SADC Summit held under the theme: Advancing Industrialisation, Agricultural Transformation, and Energy Transition for a Resilient SADC" which was adopted in Antananarivo, Republic of Madagascar in August 2025.
  • The operationalisation of the SADC Regional Development Fund aimed financing and supporting regional development projects and programmes.
  • The State of regional food and nutrition security as well as disaster preparedness and response in the SADC region including measures to strengthen the SADC Humanitarian and Emergency Operations Centre (SHOC).
  • The Impact of Global Geopolitical Developments on the SADC Region.

As the supreme policy-making body of SADC, the Summit sets strategic priorities for regional cooperation, integration, and development. Ahead of the 46th SADC Summit, the following key meetings will be convened:

DateMeeting/Event
27-31 July 20262026 Annual SADC Industrialisation Week
04 - 05 AugustSenior Officials and Experts meeting on the RISDP Side Event
06 - 07 AugustStanding Committee of Senior Officials Meeting
08 AugustFinance Committee Meeting
12 - 14 AugustSADC Council of Ministers Meeting
14 AugustSADC Public Lecture at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)
15 AugustMeetings of the Senior Officials and Ministerial Committee of the Organ Troika on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation
16 AugustSummit of the SADC Organ Troika on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation
16 AugustWreath-Laying Ceremony at the Statues of Eminent South African Liberation Heroes -Side Event

Media Enquiries:

SADC Secretariat

Government of South Africa

  • Mr. William Baloyi, Chief Director, SADC Media Coordinator and Media Engagement at Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), South Africa, Email: williamb@gcis.gov.za
  • Mr. Nelson Kgwete, Acting Chief Director- Multimedia at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) in South Africa, Email: kgweten@dirco.gov.za, Tel: +27 76 431 3078

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SADC in Brief

SADC is an organisation of 16 Member States established in 1980 as the Southern African Development Coordinating Conference (SADCC) and later transformed into SADC in August 1992. SADC's mission is to promote sustainable and equitable economic growth and socio-economic development through deeper cooperation and integration, good governance, and durable peace and security, so that the region emerges as a competitive and effective player in international relations and the global economy. Member States are Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Read the original article on SADC.

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