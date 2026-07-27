Southern Africa: SADC, AU and Botswana Co-Host High-Level Harmonisation Meeting to Promote Peace Initiatives in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

press release

The Southern African Development Community (SADC), the African Union (AU) and the Government of Botswana co-hosted the High-Level Harmonisation Meeting of the AU Panel of Facilitators and the Independent Joint Secretariat (IJS) on the peace process for the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in Gaborone, Botswana, from 24 to 26 July 2026.

The meeting was led by His Excellency Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria and Chairperson of the AU Panel of Facilitators. He highlighted the need for stronger cooperation among the African Union, SADC, the East African Community (, and other regional entities. He urged the participants to develop practical recommendations to speed up the implementation of current peace agreements and reaffirmed the commitment to African-led solutions for African problems.

The Minister of International Relations of the Republic of Botswana, Honourable Dr. Phenyo Butale, emphasised the vital importance of peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He pointed out that ensuring peace in the DRC is essential for regional integration, cross-border trade, economic development, and achieving the goals of the African Union's Agenda 2063.

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On his part, the Director of the Organ on Politics, Defense, and Security Affairs at the SADC Secretariat, Professor Kula Ishmael Theletsane, representing the SADC Executive Secretary, reaffirmed SADC's dedication to supporting regional efforts to restore peace and security in eastern DRC. He observed that, although progress has been made in creating an Africa-led peace framework, the escalating security challenges, ongoing violations of ceasefire agreements, worsening humanitarian conditions, and emerging public health issues demand renewed commitment and enhanced institutional coordination among all stakeholders. He urged actors to learn from past interventions and come up with practical recommendations to improve the effectiveness of the AU-led mediation efforts.

Participants at the meeting reiterated the commitment of the SADC, AU and EAC, and other partners to enhance collaboration in support of the AU-led mediation framework. The gathering highlighted the significance of ongoing dialogue, synchronised execution of established peace initiatives, and persistent engagement with all stakeholders to promote lasting peace, security, and stability in eastern DRC and the broader Great Lakes Region.

The meeting is part of the AU-led mediation framework, aimed at unifying regional peace efforts, improving coordination among mediators, and backing existing peace agreements through ongoing political dialogue and joint action. The discussions centred on aligning mediation initiatives, enhancing the Independent Joint Secretariat's institutional setup, reviewing thematic priorities, and creating a six-month strategic roadmap along with an operational action plan to advance the peace process.

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The meeting brought together the African-led peace mediation architecture in eastern DRC, including the AU Mediator, His Excellency Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President of Togo, represented by H.E. Yackoley Kokou-Johnson, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Foreign Affairs; the AU Panel of Facilitators; and the Independent Joint Secretariat (IJS), which includes experts from the African Union Commission (AUC), SADC Secretariat, and East African Community (EAC) Secretariat.

The meeting also included members whose leadership and mediation experience contribute to ongoing efforts for lasting peace in the region. These included the AU Panel of Facilitators, former President of Botswana, His Excellency Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, former President of Ethiopian, Her Excellency Sahle-Work Zewde, former President of the Central African Republic Her Excellency Catherine Samba-Panza, and AU Chairperson of the Panel of the Wise, former President of Burundi, His Excellency Domitien Ndayizeye.

SADC continues to collaborate closely with the African Union, the EAC, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), and all relevant parties to support Africa-driven initiatives focused on creating a peaceful, secure, and prosperous region.