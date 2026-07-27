South Africa: Four Huge Cases Collide in Gauteng's Courts Today

Businessman Brown Mogotsi hopes to win bail in the Johannesburg High Court after two earlier applications were rejected because of questions about where he lives.

Murder cases involving alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, the men accused of killing DJ Warras and the man accused of murdering teacher Kirsten Kluyts are also back in court.

It is another busy day in Gauteng's courts as several high profile criminal cases return before judges.

The cases include a businessman fighting for bail, an alleged underworld figure accused of attempted murder, the men charged with killing popular radio personality DJ Warras and the man accused of murdering teacher Kirsten Kluyts.

Brown Mogotsi's bail appeal

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The Johannesburg High Court is expected to hear final arguments in the bail appeal of North West businessman Brown Mogotsi.

Mogotsi wants the court to overturn a lower court decision that refused him bail.

His previous two bail applications were dismissed after the court found problems with information about his home address.

His lawyers presented their arguments on Friday.

The High Court is expected to deliver judgment by Thursday.

Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and co-accussed case continues

The attempted murder case involving alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and four co-accused also returns to the Johannesburg High Court.

The court is holding what is known as a trial within a trial.

This is a special hearing where the judge decides whether certain evidence can legally be used during the main trial.

Former security officer Christiaan Sheppard is expected to continue giving evidence under cross examination.

The court will decide whether firearms and cellphone records collected during the arrest of alleged hitman Musa Kekana can be admitted as evidence.

Kekana was arrested in connection with the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart.

DJ Warras murder case

The case against the two men accused of murdering radio personality Warrick "DJ Warras" Stock is also back in court.

Stock was shot dead outside a building near the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg in December last year.

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Victor Majola and Armindo Joaquim Pacula both remain behind bars.

Majola was previously refused bail on charges of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Pacula, who police believe was the gunman, abandoned his bail application earlier this year because he feared for his safety.

He is now being represented by Legal Aid South Africa.

At the last court appearance, Majola was not brought to court because of an administrative mistake involving prison paperwork.

The case is expected to be postponed again while prosecutors and defence lawyers resolve issues relating to evidence in the docket.

Bafana Mahungela murder trial

The murder trial of Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts also continues.

Kluyts disappeared after taking part in a park run at George Lea Park in Sandton in October 2023.

Her body was found later that day.

A post mortem found that the 34 year old teacher, who was 14 weeks pregnant, died from blunt force injuries and strangulation.

Bafana Mahungela is on trial for her kidnapping, robbery and murder.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Mahungela claims police arrested the wrong person and says he only found Kluyts' body.

The state argues that closed circuit television footage places him near the scene wearing Kluyts' T shirt after the attack.

The trial continues as the court hears more evidence from witnesses.