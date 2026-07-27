South Africa: Government Sends 68,000 Illegal Migrants Home

More than 68,000 foreign nationals have been processed for repatriation since June as police and border officials step up operations against illegal immigration and cross border crime.

The government plans to open a special migration court at OR Tambo International Airport to speed up immigration cases and reduce pressure on busy courts.

The South African government says it is stepping up its fight against illegal immigration and the criminal syndicates that profit from it.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi announced that more than 68,000 foreign nationals have been processed for repatriation since June.

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Most were processed through the Temporary Repatriation Centre in Musina, Limpopo, before being returned to their home countries.

The operations involve the South African Police Service, the Border Management Authority, the Department of Home Affairs and the Hawks.

Authorities say the joint operations have led to arrests linked to illegal border crossings, human trafficking, fake identity documents and the exploitation of workers.

Kubayi said the government is also working to speed up immigration cases by creating a dedicated migration court at OR Tambo International Airport.

Officials have already inspected the site and identified space for up to three courtrooms.

The new court is expected to deal mainly with immigration cases, but Kubayi said it could also help reduce the heavy workload at the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court.

She said faster court processes will help the government deal more quickly with people who break immigration laws.

The announcement comes as long queues of freight trucks continue to build up at the Beitbridge border crossing between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

However, the Border Management Authority says the delays are not being caused by South African officials.

Spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said immigration services, customs, agriculture inspections, health checks and other border services on the South African side are operating normally.

She said the congestion is on the Zimbabwean side of the border.

According to Zimbabwean authorities, parking space at the border has become limited because many abnormal load trucks are occupying parking bays.

Cargo is also taking longer to clear because of delays by clearing agents.

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This has slowed the movement of trucks entering Zimbabwe.

The Border Management Authority says South Africa remains committed to enforcing its immigration laws while treating people fairly and according to the law.

Officials also warned people not to interfere with law enforcement operations targeting illegal migration and criminal syndicates.

Why is the government cracking down?

South Africa has some of the busiest land borders in southern Africa.

Every day, thousands of people and vehicles enter and leave the country through official border posts.

The government says while most travellers cross legally, criminal syndicates use illegal border routes to move undocumented migrants, trafficked people, stolen vehicles, drugs and counterfeit goods.

Authorities say the latest operations are aimed at strengthening border security, protecting communities and ensuring that immigration laws are enforced.