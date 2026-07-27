South Africa: Anti Corruption Boss Quits After Madlanga Commission Grilling

Avocate Andrea Johnson resigned with immediate effect after saying the controversy around her had become a distraction that was damaging the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption and the National Prosecuting Authority.

Johnson's resignation follows a week of scrutiny at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where she admitted mistakes in some of the unit's investigations and faced complaints about her conduct.

The head of South Africa's top anti corruption unit has resigned.

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted the immediate resignation of Advocate Andrea Johnson as head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, known as IDAC.

The Presidency confirmed on Monday that Johnson had left her post with immediate effect.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa approved her request after it was recommended by Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and supported by National Director of Public Prosecutions , Advocate Jan Lekgoa "Andy" Mothibi.

The President thanked Johnson for her years of service to the National Prosecuting Authority and wished her well.

He also said the government remains committed to supporting the fight against crime and corruption.

Johnson's resignation comes after weeks of growing pressure over her leadership of IDAC.

In her resignation letter, she said the past five months had been the most difficult of her career.

She said attacks against her, both personally and professionally, had attracted negative attention that was hurting both IDAC and the National Prosecuting Authority.

"I cannot be the reason that there is so much negative attention and reputational risk to IDAC and the NPA," she wrote.

Johnson said she still believed in the work of the anti corruption unit but felt stepping down was in the best interests of the institution and the country.

She asked for her three month notice period to be waived so that she could leave immediately.

Johnson also revealed that she had already applied for retirement after serving the National Prosecuting Authority for about 30 years.

She said she feared a lengthy process over her future would become another distraction.

Her resignation comes after a difficult appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

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During her testimony, she admitted that some of her earlier statements were wrong.

She withdrew her claim that Brigadier Dineo Mokwele had been appointed as a "token appointment" after admitting she had not looked at Mokwele's qualifications before making the comment.

Johnson also admitted that IDAC had no legal authority to investigate Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo in one matter.

She further acknowledged that the unit should not have asked members of the public to submit complaints to start one of its investigations.

Following her testimony, the Office of the IDAC Oversight Judge confirmed that it had received formal complaints against Johnson.

The office said the complaints do not mean she is guilty of any wrongdoing but will form part of its investigation.

Pressure increased even further when Public Interest SA and Brigadier Mokwele lodged separate complaints with the Legal Practice Council and the IDAC Ombud, asking that Johnson's conduct be investigated.

What is IDAC?

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption is a specialist unit within the National Prosecuting Authority.

It was created in 2024 to investigate and prosecute serious corruption cases involving public officials, organised crime and large scale financial crimes.

The unit plays an important role in helping South Africa strengthen its fight against corruption and improve its standing with the Financial Action Task Force, the international body that monitors countries' efforts to stop money laundering and corruption.

Johnson said protecting the reputation of IDAC and the National Prosecuting Authority was more important than her remaining in office.