Uganda: Police Warn Against Violence Ahead of LC1 Polls

Police has warned candidates, their supporters and the general public against involvement in acts of violence ahead of tomorrow's Local Council One elections.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke said in accordance with the Electoral Commission roadmap, all campaigns end today, warning that no campaigning or processions will be allowed on polling day.

"Campaigns end today and we believe all participants are aware. Members of the public are called upon to remain peaceful, lawful and orderly," Rusoke said.

He noted that security agencies were generally satisfied with the conduct of the recently concluded Women's Council elections, saying only isolated incidents of misconduct were recorded.

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"We didn't register very serious challenges during the Women's Council elections. The scale of crime was not very high. We observed some bullies and scandalous individuals, but so far people have generally behaved responsibly," he said.

Rusoke however, warned police will not tolerate intimidation of voters, threats against candidates, interference with the voting process or any attempts to manipulate election outcomes.

"We insist that we shall not tolerate any misconduct or act that undermines the integrity of these elections, such as intimidation as voters line behind candidates, threats, tampering with processes or obstruction," he said.

"Some incidents happen when some candidates realise their line has no voters and they disrupt their opponents. We want to warn that for every illegal action there will be a reaction from us. We shall respond to the extent of the threat you pose."

The police spokesperson also warned against processions that he said will not be allowed.

He also urged losers to use legal means to challenge the election, warning against any form of violence .

"The electoral process has mechanisms through which a dissatisfied party can convey their grievance or complaint. There is no excuse for resorting to raw violence, but if you choose to do so, know there will be countermeasures to bring you to order," he said.

Uganda will on Tuesday go to the polls to elect Local Council One (LC1) chairpersons and village committee members, the lowest and most grassroots level of local government under the country's decentralised governance system.

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The elections will see voters publicly line up behind their preferred candidates or their representatives, as provided for under the Local Governments Act.