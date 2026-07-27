Rwanda Development Board Relocates to Kiyovu

27 July 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Dylan Mugenga

The Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has relocated its offices to Kiyovu, nearly three months after its former offices in Gishushu were temporarily closed to allow for renovation and upgrade works.

RDB announced that, effective July 27, all its services will be provided from its new office located along KN 69 Street, opposite St. Michel Cathedral in Kigali.

"All RDB services will be provided from this location," a public statement reads in part.

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The RDB One Stop Centre will operate from the ground floor of the new office building, providing services to the public, investors, development partners and the business community.

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The move follows the temporary closure of RDB's former building in Gishushu, which took effect on May 5, to facilitate planned renovation and upgrade works.

At the time, RDB said employees working in the building would be relocated to alternative office spaces. The One Stop Centre services were temporarily made available at the ground floor of the Ministry of Infrastructure in Kimihurura, while other services continued through RDB's digital platforms.

The former RDB building housed several institutions, including RDB, the Rwanda Convention Bureau (RCB), the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB), and the Rwanda Housing Authority (RHA).

RDB said the relocation plans for its subsidiaries, RCB and RMB, will be communicated in due course.

Read the original article on New Times.

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