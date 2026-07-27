Tanzania: The Hidden Dangers of Delaying Uti Treatment

Dar es Salaam — What often begins as a mild burning sensation during urination or an increased urge to visit the toilet can quickly become a serious medical emergency if left untreated.

Health experts warn that delayed diagnosis of urinary tract infections (UTIs) continues to expose many people to preventable complications, including recurrent infections, permanent kidney damage and, in severe cases, sepsis, a life-threatening condition in which infection spreads into the bloodstream.

UTIs occur when bacteria enter the urinary system, affecting the bladder, urethra, ureters or kidneys. Common symptoms include painful urination, frequent urges to urinate, lower abdominal pain, cloudy or bloody urine and a persistent feeling of needing to urinate even when the bladder is nearly empty.

They say many patients ignore early symptoms, self-medicate with antibiotics or delay visiting health facilities until the infection has advanced, making treatment more difficult and increasing the risk of antimicrobial resistance.

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Consultant Urologist at Muhimbili National Hospital, Dr Victor Sensa, said delayed diagnosis is one of the biggest challenges in managing UTIs.

"Many people underestimate urinary tract infections because the early symptoms appear mild. But if bacteria spread from the bladder to the kidneys, the consequences can be severe," he said.

According to Dr Sensa, untreated kidney infections, medically known as pyelonephritis, can permanently damage the kidneys. If the infection enters the bloodstream, it may cause sepsis, which requires immediate emergency treatment.

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Dr Sensa said recurrent UTIs--defined as two or more infections within six months or three or more within a year--may indicate urinary tract abnormalities, kidney stones, incomplete treatment or antibiotic resistance.

"Repeated infections should never be ignored. Patients need proper medical evaluation to identify the underlying cause instead of repeatedly treating symptoms," he said.

Warning signs that the infection has reached the kidneys include high fever, chills, severe back or side pain, nausea, vomiting and extreme weakness.

Against this backdrop, a newly introduced home urinary tract infection screening kit, CheckFor UTI Test, is expected to improve early detection by allowing people to screen themselves before seeking medical care.

Medical specialists, however, stress that while the innovation can encourage early healthcare seeking, it should never replace professional diagnosis and treatment.

Speaking recently in Dar es Salaam, community health specialist Dr Eshton Nkala said the CheckFor UTI Test is being introduced in Tanzania for the first time to encourage early diagnosis.

"The CheckFor UTI Test provides people with a simple way to obtain preliminary information about the likelihood of having a urinary tract infection while at home," he said.

Medical Doctor at Aga Khan Polyclinic, Dr Lucy Kapesa, believes the home test could encourage more people to seek treatment before infections become severe.

"Many people delay going to hospital because they are uncertain whether their symptoms are caused by a UTI or another condition," she told the 'Daily News'.

"A home screening test can provide an early warning that prompts people to seek professional care before complications develop."

However, she emphasised that the self-test is only a screening tool.

"Patients should understand that screening is only the first step. A healthcare professional must confirm the diagnosis and prescribe appropriate treatment," she said.

Dr Kapesa also warned against self-medication after obtaining a positive result.

"A positive home test does not mean someone should immediately buy antibiotics. Different bacteria respond to different medicines, and unnecessary antibiotic use contributes to antimicrobial resistance," she explained.

The warning echoes concerns by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which describes antimicrobial resistance as one of the world's leading public health threats. According to WHO, misuse and overuse of antibiotics are making bacterial infections increasingly difficult to treat.

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Pregnancy increases the risk because hormonal changes and pressure from the growing uterus can slow urine flow, creating favourable conditions for bacterial growth. Diabetes also weakens the body's ability to fight infections.

Dr Kapesa advised people in these groups to seek medical attention promptly whenever symptoms develop rather than relying solely on home screening.

As Tanzania embraces innovations such as the CheckFor UTI Test, doctors say its greatest value lies in encouraging people to seek treatment early rather than replacing healthcare professionals.

"The technology is beneficial because it promotes early detection," Dr Sensa said. "But confirmation at a health facility and treatment under the guidance of qualified healthcare professionals remain essential."

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