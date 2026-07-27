Tanzania: Mwinyi Backs Afcon Sports City

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR President Hussein Ali Mwinyi has dismissed claims that the Fumba AFCON Sports City will cost 1.4tri/-, saying the 300bn/- project will boost sports tourism, investment and economic growth.

Mwinyi made the remarks on Thursday during inauguration of the Malindi Bus Terminal, launch of electric public buses and opening of the Malindi Football Ground in Stone Town, Urban West region.

He used the occasion to clarify the cost of the flagship project and confirm the government's commitment to delivering strategic infrastructure that supports Zanzibar's long-term development agenda.

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The President said that Fumba development extends beyond construction of the football stadium, describing it as a fully integrated sports city that will feature world-class sporting facilities, hotels, conference centres and residential areas.

He said the project is intended to position Zanzibar as a leading regional destination for sports, tourism, investment and international events.

The development will feature an international-standard stadium, training pitches, an Olympic-size swimming pool, hotels, conference facilities and residential housing.

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"We are not just building a stadium; we are building a city," Mwinyi said.

"This is a strategic investment that will transform Zanzibar's economy and create new opportunities for our people."

He said the project is expected to boost sports tourism by attracting thousands of visitors during continental tournaments and other major sporting events, creating business opportunities for hotels, restaurants, transport operators as well as small and medium-sized enterprises.

"If someone does not see the value of this project, then they do not understand the impact of sports tourism. More visitors mean more customers, more income and a stronger economy," he said.

Mwinyi noted that while hosting major competitions such as the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) requires significant investment, the long-term gains in infrastructure, employment, tourism and international visibility far outweigh the initial costs.

He also highlighted the extensive infrastructure works accompanying the project, including the expansion of the Zanzibar Town-Fumba Road into a six-lane highway--the first of its kind on the isles.

"Today, anyone travelling from town to Fumba can see the roads being expanded to six lanes for the first time in Zanzibar's history. Yet some still question the benefits. One wonders whether it is a lack of understanding or deliberate misinformation," he said.

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The President reiterated his administration's commitment to implementing transformative development projects despite criticism, insisting that the government's focus remains on delivering lasting benefits for the people.

"We will not be distracted. We will continue implementing our development plans because they are in the best interests of the people of Zanzibar. History will judge us by what we build and deliver," he said.

Mwinyi commended the Zanzibar Social Security Fund (ZSSF) for spearheading the sports infrastructure project and urged the institution to ensure timely completion so that young people can begin benefiting from the modern facilities.

He added that once the project is completed, additional community sports facilities, including the planned Matumbaku ground, will be handed over to local clubs to strengthen grassroots sports development and nurture future talent.