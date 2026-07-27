Africa: Tz, Egypt Reaffirm Strategic Partnership

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania and Egypt have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their strategic partnership, with renewed focus on advancing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the African Union's Agenda 2063 and efforts to build a peaceful, united and prosperous Africa.

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Ngwaru Maghembe, said Tanzania remains committed to deepening relations with Egypt, which have existed for more than six decades.

Dr Maghembe made the remarks in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday during celebrations marking the 74th anniversary of the Revolution of the Arab Republic of Egypt. He represented the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation at the event.

He said Tanzania will continue expanding cooperation with Egypt in key areas including trade, investment, education, energy, transport, industry, health, defence and water resource management.

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The Deputy Minister said this year's celebrations came at an important moment following the official visit by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to Tanzania, which opened a new chapter in bilateral relations.

"The visit opened a new chapter in strengthening strategic cooperation and diplomatic relations between the two countries for the benefit of the people of Tanzania and Egypt," Dr Maghembe said.

He congratulated Egypt on the 74th anniversary of its Revolution, noting that the country had made significant progress in maintaining peace, developing infrastructure and promoting sustainable development.

For his part, Egyptian High Commissioner to Tanzania Sherif Ahmed Ismail thanked the Tanzanian government for promoting economic diplomacy and creating a favourable environment for trade and investment cooperation.

Ambassador Ismail said the Tanzania-Egypt Business Forum held during President El-Sisi's visit had strengthened relations between the private sectors of the two countries by creating new opportunities for investment and trade.

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The forum brought together investors, business leaders, private sector representatives and government officials from Tanzania and Egypt to explore areas of cooperation aimed at promoting shared prosperity.

President El-Sisi visited Tanzania last week following an invitation from President Samia Suluhu Hassan. During the visit, the two leaders held bilateral talks and jointly launched the Tanzania-Egypt Business Forum.

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Ambassador Ismail said the growing business links between the two countries demonstrate the importance of strengthening economic cooperation alongside political relations.

The relationship between Tanzania and Egypt dates back to 1964 when diplomatic ties were established between Tanzania's founding President, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, and former Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser.