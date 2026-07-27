Tanzania: Pakistan Envoy Hails Tanzania's Hospitality

Dar es Salaam — OUTGOING Pakistan High Commissioner to Tanzania Siraj Ahmad Khan has praised the country's hospitality and the strong relations between the two nations, saying he leaves with fond memories of his diplomatic assignment.

Speaking during a farewell ceremony organised by the Welfare Association of Pakistan (WAP) in Tanzania, Mr Khan described Tanzania as a beautiful country whose people made his stay productive and memorable.

"I have enjoyed my time in this beautiful country and I am carrying fond memories of my stay here," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The event brought together members of the Pakistani community, business leaders and other stakeholders who gathered to honour the envoy's contribution towards strengthening Tanzania-Pakistan relations.

Mr Khan said his tenure focused on expanding cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, social and development areas.

"During my tenure as High Commissioner, I made sincere efforts towards enhancing Pakistan-Tanzania relations," he said.

He highlighted the first round of bilateral political consultations held in Dar es Salaam in March 2024 as one of the key achievements during his assignment, describing it as an important platform for discussing issues of mutual interest.

On trade relations, Mr Khan said economic cooperation between the two countries had grown significantly, with bilateral trade increasing from 224 million US dollars in the 2021/22 financial year to 370 million US dollars.

He attributed the growth to increased interaction between business communities and expanding commercial opportunities.

Also read: Tanzania maps out AFCON 2027 plan

"Pakistani entrepreneurs have been playing their role in Tanzania's economy," he said, noting that investments by Pakistani nationals had contributed to stronger economic ties.

The envoy also praised the Pakistani community in Tanzania for serving as a bridge of friendship between the two countries through cultural exchange and economic cooperation.

He recognised the contribution of Pakistani doctors and healthcare professionals working in Tanzania, saying their services had supported improvements in healthcare delivery.

"The Pakistani community in Tanzania is acting as a friendship bridge between the two sides," he said.

Mr Khan commended the Welfare Association of Pakistan for promoting Pakistan's image in Tanzania and supporting community members facing challenges.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He thanked the association and the Pakistani community for their cooperation and support throughout his diplomatic mission.

The ceremony was attended by members of the diaspora and stakeholders who acknowledged his role in strengthening relations between Tanzania and Pakistan.