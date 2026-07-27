Tanzania: Govt Rallies Tanzanians for Kigali Trade Fair

Rukwa — THE Government has urged Tanzanians to seize opportunities presented by the upcoming East African Community (EAC) Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Trade Fair, with the government saying the event will help businesses access regional markets, strengthen value chains and increase competitiveness.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Labour, Employment and Youths, Mr Deus Sangu, said participation in the fair would provide Tanzanian entrepreneurs with a platform to promote their products, exchange business knowledge and establish new commercial links across the region.

He made the remarks on Thursday during a press briefing in Sumbawanga Municipality, Rukwa Region, while on a tour to thank residents for electing him as their Member of Parliament and for supporting government development programmes.

The 26th EAC MSMEs Trade Fair is scheduled to take place in Kigali, Rwanda, from October 30 to November 8, 2026, under the theme: "Advancing Regional Value Chains in Leather and Horticulture."

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Mr Sangu said the theme presents a strategic opportunity for Tanzanian businesses to improve value addition, particularly in agricultural products and leather industries.

"Tanzania will be represented by at least 250 entrepreneurs out of the expected 1,000 participants from the eight EAC partner states," he said.

The minister said the trade fair, popularly known as the Nguvu Kazi or Jua Kali exhibition, mainly targets informal sector entrepreneurs by helping them formalise their businesses, improve production methods and access wider markets.

He said the exhibition would enable small businesses to showcase their products, acquire new technologies, exchange ideas and create employment opportunities.

"To support strong participation, the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan has committed to financing transport costs for selected entrepreneurs and their products to and from Kigali," Mr Sangu said.

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He added that the move reflects government priorities outlined in the 2025 ruling party (CCM) manifesto and the National Development Vision 2050, which emphasise private sector growth, entrepreneurship and job creation.

The Prime Minister's Office is working with Zanzibar's Ministry of Youths, Employment and Empowerment, as well as the Confederation of Informal Sector Organisations Tanzania (CISO-T), to identify innovative entrepreneurs who will represent the country.

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The annual Jua Kali exhibition originated in Arusha in December 1999 alongside the signing of the treaty establishing the EAC.

Since then, the event has rotated among partner states, with Tanzania hosting it six times, the latest being in Mwanza in 2021.

The minister encouraged eligible entrepreneurs to register through the official portal before the September 30, 2026 deadline to secure participation.