Tanzania: Mixx Links Cashless Payments to Zanbus

Zanzibar — Zanzibar is moving towards a cashless public transport system after digital financial services provider Mixx was selected to manage fare payments for the newly launched ZanBus electric bus project, combining digital payments with the island's push for cleaner and more efficient mobility.

The ZanBus project was officially launched by President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, who said the initiative formed part of the government's plan to develop a modern, safe and environmentally friendly transport system.

The new system will allow passengers to pay fares using smart cards integrated with the Mixx digital payments platform, eliminating the need for cash transactions and providing a faster, safer and more convenient commuting experience.

Zanzibar Social Security Fund (ZSSF) Managing Director Nassor Shaaban Ameir, whose institution is the lead investor in the project, said ZanBus represented a strategic investment aimed at delivering long-term benefits to residents and supporting economic development.

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"The ZanBus project is a long-term investment for the people of Zanzibar. Beyond improving public transport services, it will accelerate technology adoption, protect the environment and stimulate economic growth," Ameir said.

Mixx Chief Operating Officer Arnold Ngarashi said the partnership marked another milestone in Zanzibar's digital transformation journey, with passengers able to top up smart cards through mobile phones or Mixx's network of nearly 20,000 agents across the islands.

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He said the digital payment platform would improve revenue transparency, enhance passenger experience and create opportunities for integrating additional digital services into the transport sector.

Ngarashi said Mixx's involvement reflected the company's commitment to expanding digital payment solutions across key economic sectors, including transport, commerce and public services.

Meanwhile, sister companies Yas and Yas Fiber are supporting Zanzibar's digital infrastructure development, with Yas Fiber planning investment of approximately 300bn/- to expand fibre-optic connectivity across the islands.

The ZanBus project represents a convergence of electric mobility and digital finance, as Zanzibar seeks to modernise public services, reduce environmental impact and build a more connected urban economy.

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Speaking during the launch, President Mwinyi said the government was committed to introducing electric public transport to reduce environmental pollution and improve services for residents.

"This is only the beginning. Our ambition is to expand the fleet to 500 buses as part of the government's wider plan to transition public transport to electric mobility. Ultimately, we aim to achieve a zero-emission transport system, protect the environment and transform Zanzibar into a modern city offering quality services to its citizens," President Mwinyi said.