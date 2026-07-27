Nigeria: Oyo, Nesrea Strengthen Partnership to Tackle Environmental Degradation

The Oyo State government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its partnership with the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) to combat illegal mining, curb environmental degradation and promote sustainable environmental management across the state.

The acting director-general of the Oyo State Mineral Resources Development Agency (OYSMIDA), Mr Taofeek Adeagbo, stated this when he received a delegation from NESREA led by the Oyo State coordinator, Mr Audu Mayowa, during a courtesy visit to the agency's office in Ibadan.

At the meeting, Adeagbo emphasised the need for stronger collaboration between the Oyo State government and relevant Federal Government agencies to address the growing environmental challenges posed by illegal mining activities in parts of the state.

He lamented that many illegal miners operate with little regard for the state's environmental laws, often claiming to possess Federal Government approvals without the knowledge or consent of the State Government.

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According to him, such activities have contributed significantly to environmental degradation in areas including the Lagos-Ibadan Quarry axis, Ido, and other mining communities.

He reaffirmed the state government's readiness to partner with all relevant stakeholders and agencies in implementing lawful and practical measures aimed at protecting the environment and ensuring the well-being of residents.

In his contribution, the director of Administration of the agency, Mr Taofeek Atilola, stressed that effective environmental governance requires close cooperation among government agencies at all levels.

He noted that better coordination between the federal and state governments would help distinguish licensed operators from illegal miners and improve regulatory compliance.

Atilola called for expanded collaboration between NESREA and other relevant agencies, including Federal Mining and Solid Minerals to strengthen enforcement efforts and address environmental concerns arising from mining operations.

In his remarks, the Oyo State coordinator of NESREA, Mr. Audu Mayowa, reaffirmed the agency's commitment to working closely with the Oyo State Mineral Resources Development Agency to strengthen environmental protection and enforcement.

He explained that NESREA's statutory responsibility includes enforcing compliance with environmental laws, regulations, policies, guidelines, and standards, as well as monitoring facilities to ensure environmental compliance.

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Mayowa disclosed that both agencies would work towards establishing a joint technical committee to gather information from communities, identify environmental challenges, and develop practical solutions to mitigate the adverse effects of illegal mining.

Highlighting some of the environmental hazards observed during inspections of mining sites in Igbeti, Igbo-Ora, and other parts of the country, he noted that many abandoned mining pits have become filled with water, creating dangerous sites where children often swim despite the possible presence of harmful chemicals.

He warned that such abandoned pits also pose serious risks of drowning and other avoidable accidents, underscoring the need for sustained public awareness campaigns to educate residents on the dangers associated with abandoned mining sites.

Mayowa expressed optimism that the renewed collaboration between NESREA and the Oyo State Mineral Resources Development Agency would significantly enhance environmental protection efforts, curb illegal mining activities, and promote a safer and healthier environment for the people of Oyo State and Nigeria at large.