Malawi Visa Blow As US Shifts Embassy Services to Nairobi

Malawi has been dealt yet another humiliating blow in its rapidly deteriorating relationship with the United States, after Washington announced it is suspending routine visa processing at its Lilongwe embassy -- forcing ordinary Malawians to travel all the way to Nairobi just to apply.

The bombshell decision, which kicks in from 1 August, means Malawians seeking routine non-immigrant visas will now have to book appointments, cough up visa fees and sit through interviews in Kenya, piling on extra travel costs and logistical headaches for applicants.

The snub comes just months after Washington slashed hundreds of millions of dollars in development assistance to Malawi, and follows the shock scrapping of the Millennium Challenge Corporation's Compact II programme -- fuelling growing fears that America's interest in Malawi is steadily draining away.

The US Embassy insists the move is simply part of a wider regional shake-up of consular operations across sub-Saharan Africa, aimed at tightening visa screening and better allocating resources.

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But the explanation has done little to reassure worried Malawians, many of whom fear the country is quietly losing its strategic standing in Washington's eyes.

Minister of Foreign Affairs George Chaponda didn't hold back in condemning the fallout, warning the changes would hit ordinary citizens hard -- particularly students hoping to study in America, patients seeking specialist medical treatment, and businesspeople and professionals needing to travel for work.

"This is not a minor inconvenience," Chaponda fumed, insisting relations between the two nations must go beyond polite commemorations and instead confront difficult issues with genuine mutual respect.

The visa blow is merely the latest in a string of setbacks to rock US-Malawi relations in recent months.

Earlier this year, Washington axed development programmes worth an eye-watering $230 million, gutting projects across health, governance and economic development.

That came on top of the earlier withdrawal of the proposed MCC Compact II -- a deal Malawi had been banking on to fund major transport infrastructure.

Analysts warn that while American officials continue to insist the visa shake-up is purely administrative rather than political, the mounting pile of aid cuts, axed investment programmes and now the loss of routine visa services paints a damning picture of a relationship rapidly unravelling.

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For the thousands of Malawians who depend on the United States for education, business opportunities and medical referrals, the shift to Nairobi is about far more than paperwork -- it means extra costs, frustrating delays and mounting uncertainty, at a time when access to international opportunities is already becoming harder to come by.