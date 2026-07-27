East Africa: Tanzania Unveils Plans to Supply Natural Gas to Uganda, Kenya Through Pipelines

Zanzibar — TANZANIA has unveiled plans to supply natural gas to Uganda and Kenya through a single cross-border pipeline, in a major regional energy initiative aimed at expanding access to clean energy and deepening East African cooperation.

The announcement was made by the Director General of the Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (PURA), Engineer Charles Sangweni, during the Second African Youth in Oil and Gas International Conference underway in Unguja, Zanzibar.

Additionally the Engineer stated that the project forms part of Tanzania's broader strategy to strengthen investment in the oil and gas sector while positioning the country as a key supplier of clean energy to neighbouring states.

According to the Engineer, the planned pipeline will enhance regional integration, boost energy security and promote wider use of natural gas as countries seek cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.

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Moreover, Engineer Sangweni stressed that empowering youth is critical to unlocking Africa's energy potential, describing them as both the current and future workforce that will drive economic growth through responsible development of the continent's petroleum resources.

"Greater youth involvement would help build the skills and innovation needed to sustain the industry's growth while ensuring Africans benefit more from their natural resources," he said..

The conference has brought together oil and gas stakeholders from across Africa to discuss investment opportunities, clean energy development and strategies for increasing youth participation in the sector.