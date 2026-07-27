Kenya: Court Orders Unconditional Release of Eight Arrested At Linda Mwananchi Church Service

27 July 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Kisumu — The Kisumu Law Courts have ordered the unconditional release of eight people arrested during a church service attended by members of the Linda Mwananchi movement, directing that they should not face any further charges.

The eight were represented by Senior Counsel James Orengo and Babu Owino, who challenged the legality of their arrest.

During the proceedings, Orengo accused the prosecution of attempting to manipulate the judicial process by seeking to prefer charges that it could not prove, arguing that the case was part of a broader effort to use state institutions to settle political disputes.

Following the ruling, Orengo welcomed the court's decision, praising it for upholding justice by ordering the unconditional release of the eight accused.

The court directed that the individuals be released immediately and ruled that they should not be subjected to any further charges arising from the matter.

The eight had been arrested during a church service attended by members of the Linda Mwananchi movement in Kisumu.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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