Angola: South African Businesses Return From Angola With Promising Trade Leads

The South African business delegation who participated in the largest international business and multi-sector exhibition in Angola are returning home with a strong pipeline of promising trade leads.

The delegation showcased proudly South African products and services at the Feira Internacional de Angola (FILDA), held in Luanda from 21 to 26 July 2026, with support from the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic).

The exporters represented the agro-processing, steel and metal fabrication, engineering and mining, and chemical sectors.

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Speaking on his experience, owner of La RicMal Wines, Malcolm Green, said he received positive responses from importers and distributors in the Angolan market, which he attributed to the quality, pricing and packaging of his products.

"There are also businesses operating in Angola that serve markets beyond the country's borders, including neighbouring countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia and Namibia, who showed interest in doing business with us. This creates an opportunity for our products to enter Angola and subsequently move into other regional markets.

"FILDA has grown, and there is a clear appetite among the international business community to invest in Africa. I see Angola as a gateway, with FILDA serving as an important conduit for South African businesses seeking to access other African markets," Green said.

Johannesburg-based steel fabrication company InfraPower Engineering explored new export opportunities, partnerships and collaborations across Africa and international markets.

The company engaged with potential clients and collaborators from Angola, Zimbabwe, India and other countries represented at the exhibition.

"The exhibition generated strong interest in our products, with visitors making inquiries and requesting pricing on some of the offerings. We are pleased that we participated and look forward to engaging further with the clients and potential clients we have met," the Managing Director of InfraPower, Rakgomo Maetje, said.

Lizwile Engineering targeted strategic partnerships and new export opportunities in Angola, with a focus on supporting the country's infrastructure, mining, energy and oil and gas sectors.

Lizwile Engineering Executive Director Nomagugu Mvelase said the company established relationships with several companies in Angola during the exhibition and is exploring further collaboration with South African companies.

"We are also pursuing opportunities in other African markets, including Ghana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Kenya. Our technical expertise and experience in delivering projects under challenging conditions positions us to contribute meaningfully to infrastructure development across the continent," Mvelase said.

TLT-Turbo Africa explored opportunities in Angola's growing oil and gas and mining sectors, with a particular focus on refinery upgrades and the development of underground mining operations.

TLT-Turbo Africa Director of Sales and Marketing Vusi Madlopha said engaging with local markets provided an opportunity for businesses to learn about the languages and cultures that drive business in different African countries.

"We believe it is a good opportunity for us to be here now and establish our structure with the local agents we have identified so that we can exploit the business opportunities in this country," he said.

Founder and Brand Development Executive of Eastern Cape-based Analit Africa Consumer Brands, Lungisa Lutshaba, said participation at FILDA 2026 had opened significant opportunities for partnerships, distribution and investment as the company explores expanding its products into the Angolan market.

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The company manufactures in-house food brands and organic premium skincare brands.

"We have identified potential distributors and partners interested in establishing relationships and investing in the business.

"We also engaged with representatives from a major bank, who requested a business plan, while major retailers and packaging companies expressed interest in further discussions," Lutshaba said.

More than 2 000 visitors were recorded at the South African pavilion, where companies gathered 82 trade leads, met 341 buyers and participated in 55 business-to-business meetings.

The trade exhibition forms part of the government's efforts to actively shape export markets by expanding opportunities for South African companies and improving the effectiveness of export promotion measures across the African continent.