South Africa: R1.2bn Boost for North West Farmers

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has allocated R1.2 billion in its 2026/27 budget, with a significant portion earmarked for farmer support, agricultural production and rural development.

MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development Madoda Sambatha announced the allocations during the department's Budget Vote and Policy Speech at the North West Provincial Legislature recently.

The department has set aside R153.1 million through the Comprehensive Agricultural Support Programme (CASP) to provide farmers with production inputs, including seeds and fertiliser, as well as infrastructure support.

A further R35.5 million has been allocated to extension and advisory services, which the department says will provide farmers with greater access to technical expertise.

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The budget also includes R8.3 million for training more than 2 200 farmers in crop production, animal production and agro-processing.

The department has allocated R10.6 million to farmer mentorship programmes, while R12.05 million will support unemployed agricultural graduates through training and stipends.

The combined allocation for farmer development initiatives amounts to R22.7 million.

Sambatha said the investment in extension and advisory services was intended to improve access to technical support and help farmers operate sustainable and competitive enterprises.

The budget has been welcomed by some farmers, including emerging poultry farmer and agro-processor Kesaobaka Sejesho from Christiana in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality.

Sejesho said the focus on youth, women, agro-processing and poultry farming could help emerging producers expand their businesses and create jobs. She said the success of the budget would depend on whether the announced interventions translated into practical support for farmers.

Farmer Neo Mohlamme from the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District also welcomed the policy direction, particularly plans to assist farmers who do not have access to land.

The department said the interventions were aimed at strengthening agricultural production, expanding opportunities for emerging farmers and supporting rural livelihoods.

It called on farmers, stakeholders and partners to work with government to ensure the budgeted programmes result in measurable improvements in the agricultural sector.