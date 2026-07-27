South Africa: Call for Applications for Panel Members of National Arts Council

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has invited applications from suitably qualified and interested individuals to serve as Independent Panel members of the National Arts Council (NAC).

The applicants should possess appropriate knowledge, experience and expertise in the fields of Arts and Culture, Corporate Governance, Human Resources, Law, Finance and Auditing, Public Administration, Risk Management and any other field relevant to the governance of public entities.

The Independent Panel will be responsible for shortlisting, interviewing, and making recommendations on candidates for appointment to the Council of the National Arts Council (NAC).

"The applicants should also have extensive senior management or governance experience, demonstrable knowledge of good corporate governance principles, sound understanding of the public sector legislative and governance environment, the ability to exercise independence, fairness, integrity and impartiality, excellent interviewing skills, assessment and decision-making skills and no actual or perceived conflict of interest that may compromise the integrity of the appointment process," the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture said.

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Members appointed to the Independent Panel will be expected to assess all nominations received for appointment to the National Arts Council, develop and apply fair and objective assessment criteria, shortlist candidates for interviews, conduct interviews and recommend suitable candidates to the Minister for appointment to the Council of the NAC.

The Panel is expected to maintain strict confidentiality throughout the recruitment and selection process.

Interested individuals who wish to serve on the Independent Panel should submit the following:

A recently updated Curriculum Vitae of the nominee, including three(3) contactable references; and

Certified copies of Identity Document and educational qualifications.

Failure to submit the above requested documents will result in the application not being considered.

If you have not been contacted within three months of the closing date of this advertisement, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

The applications must reach the Director-General of the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture by 04 August 2026 at 12 pm.