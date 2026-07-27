South Africa: Snowfall Expected As Cold Front Moves Across South Africa

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says typical winter conditions are expected across the country this week as a cold front moves through.

These conditions will be followed by a ridging high, which is expected to bring an onshore flow of moisture over the southern and south-eastern coast.

"This will result in scattered to widespread showers and rain associated with snowfall on mountain peaks from Monday to Wednesday. Fine weather conditions will dominate from Thursday into the weekend across the country," SAWS said.

Monday's forecast indicates partly cloudy and cold to cool conditions, although it will be warm in places, with isolated to scattered showers and rain in the south and south-east.

On Tuesday, conditions are expected to be partly cloudy and cold to cool, but warm in places, with isolated to scattered showers and rain in the south and widespread rain in the south-east.

Snowfall is expected over mountain peaks in the Eastern Cape, southern Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.

"Very cold and wet conditions with snowfall expected over the high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape, especially over the Drakensberg area and the southern parts of the Free State and the Lesotho border. Farmers are advised to take precautionary measures to mitigate the negative impact due to the adverse weather conditions," the weather service said.