South Africa: IDAC Head's Resignation Accepted

27 July 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted the request by the Independent Directorate Against Corruption's (IDAC) head, Advocate Andrea Johnson, to resign with immediate effect.

The President acceded to the request in terms of section 12(8)(a) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act of 1998.

Johnson has come under scrutiny for her role in certain prosecutorial matters arising from her evidence at the Madlanga Commission.

"The President's agreement follows a recommendation by [the] Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, and supported by National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andy Mothibi that Advocate Johnson's request be granted.

"Advocate Johnson directed her request for an immediate release from office to the National Director of Public Prosecutions and President Ramaphosa.

"President Ramaphosa thanked Adv Johnson for her years of service in the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] and as the head of IDAC. The President assures the leadership and staff of the NPA of government's unwavering support for its work in the fight against crime and corruption," the Presidency said in a short statement on Monday.

Johnson continues to give evidence at the Madlanga Commission today.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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