Uganda: Vote Wisely, Reject Land Grabbers - Hajjat Namyalo Calls for Peaceful, Credible LC1 Elections

The Manager of the Office of the National Chairman (ONC), Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye, widely known as Chief Muzzukulu, has appealed to Ugandans, particularly young people, to actively participate in the Local Council I (LC1) elections slated for tomorrow, July 28, 2026.

Speaking during a press briefing at the ONC headquarters in Kyambogo, Namyalo encouraged citizens to peacefully exercise their democratic right by electing National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders who will champion development, accountability, unity, and improved service delivery within their communities.

She urged voters to embrace the electoral process by turning up in large numbers and casting their ballots peacefully for leaders committed to advancing the country's development agenda at the grassroots.

"We encourage every eligible Ugandan to participate in tomorrow's LC1 elections. Vote peacefully and choose NRM leaders who will promote development, accountability, unity, and effective service delivery in your communities," she said.

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Namyalo further advised residents to report to polling stations early, remain orderly throughout the exercise, and carefully choose leaders capable of representing the interests of their villages.

She described the LC1 Chairperson as the highest authority at the village level, noting that the office is central to coordinating government programmes and addressing challenges affecting local communities.

"The LC1 Chairperson is the president of the village. Elect leaders who will work hand in hand with government to ensure services reach the people," she said.

She cautioned voters against electing individuals involved in land grabbing or those likely to collaborate with criminals, saying communities need leaders who will safeguard public interests.

According to Namyalo, effective LC1 leaders should advocate for government programmes such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), monitor service delivery, raise concerns over shortages of essential medicines in health facilities, and ensure community grievances are presented to the appropriate authorities.

She also expressed concern over the conduct of the recently concluded Women Council elections, saying the Electoral Commission's voting arrangements denied many eligible voters an opportunity to participate after voting ended much earlier than expected in several villages.

Namyalo revealed that in some areas the exercise had been completed between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., leaving many residents unable to vote.

To avoid a repeat of that experience, she urged voters intending to participate in tomorrow's LC1 elections to arrive at polling stations by 7:00 a.m.

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She also cautioned senior NRM leaders against imposing candidates on communities, stressing that leadership should reflect the free choice of the electorate.

"No one should intimidate citizens because every Ugandan has a constitutional right to vote freely. Allow people to choose the leaders they believe will serve them best," she said.

Namyalo further disclosed that the Office of the National Chairman has deployed district and regional coordinators across the country to mobilise wananchi to participate in the elections while monitoring the performance of NRM candidates.

She, however, clarified that the coordinators have not been assigned any role in managing the electoral process, insisting that their responsibility is limited to mobilisation and observation.

"Our district and regional coordinators are on the ground to encourage voter participation and monitor our NRM candidates. They are not there to interfere with the Electoral Commission or conduct its duties," she explained.

Namyalo said peaceful, transparent, and credible LC1 elections are essential for strengthening grassroots democracy and ensuring villages are led by accountable leaders committed to implementing government programmes and improving public service delivery.

She concluded by urging Ugandans to make informed choices, reminding them that the leaders elected tomorrow will determine the direction of their villages for the next five years.

"Think carefully before casting your vote. Elect leaders you will be proud of over the next five years," she said.