Kenya: Babu Sprints Into Next Round of Commonwealth Games As Otieno Misses the Mark

Kenya's Meshack Babu qualified for the next round of the men's 100m at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after a splendid performance in the heats on Monday afternoon.

Babu clocked 10.21 to finish second in Heat 1, behind Nigeria's Favour Oghene who took first place in 10.10.

Guyana's Akeem Steward finished third in 10.55, missing out on qualification to the next round.

Another Kenyan who was vying for passageway to the next round, former national record holder Mark Otieno, unfortunately bid goodbye to his dream after finishing fourth in Heat 10.

Otieno clocked 10.38, in a race won by Lesotho's Mojela Koneshe, who ran a national record of 10.00.

Nigeria's Adekalu Nicholas came second in 10.21 as Singapore's Marc Brian Louis clocked a season's best (SB) of 10.38 to finish third.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games defending champion Ferdinand Omanyala was given a bye to the next round, ensuring that his dream of successfully defending his crown remains much alive.

Team Kenya have thus far won one medal -- bronze -- in the Club Games, courtesy of youngster Joseph Amunga who finished third in the men's weightlifting (60kg) on Sunday.