Nigeria: Amokachi Backs Springsoca Mainland Summer Camp to Discover Future Football Stars

Nigerian football legend and former Super Eagles striker, Daniel "The Bull" Amokachi, has endorsed the Springsoca United Mainland Summer Camp, tagged "Legends Meet Future Stars 2.0," describing the initiative as a vital platform for identifying, nurturing and inspiring the next generation of football talent in the country.

The Mainland Summer Camp - Legends Meet Future Stars 2.0 - will hold from August 10 to 16, 2026, at the Legacy Pitch, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. Open to players between five and 23 years, the camp would feature Amokachi as its ambassador.

The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner and Olympic gold medallist said structured grassroots development remains the bedrock of producing future national team players and professional footballers, urging young participants to take full advantage of the opportunity.

Speaking in support of the programme, Amokachi, in a statement, encouraged aspiring footballers to approach the camp with discipline, commitment and a determination to improve both on and off the pitch.

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"Every great football career begins with an opportunity. The Springsoca United Mainland Summer Camp provides young players with the environment to learn, develop, compete and believe in their dreams. I encourage every participant to make the most of this experience because the future belongs to those who prepare for it today," he was quoted to have said.

Organised by Springsoca United Academy, the camp is designed to provide a comprehensive football development experience through elite coaching, technical and tactical training, character development, and mentorship from experienced football professionals.

Beyond improving football skills, the programme aims to instil discipline, leadership, teamwork and the winning mentality required to succeed at the highest level of the game, the statement added.

Amokachi's endorsement is expected to further strengthen the camp's growing reputation as one of Nigeria's emerging grassroots football development initiatives. The former Everton and Beşiktaş forward enjoyed a distinguished playing career that included winning the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations, claiming Olympic gold with Nigeria in 1996, representing the country at two FIFA World Cups, and playing professionally in England and Türkiye.

Organisers said the camp is positioning itself as a pathway for talented youngsters seeking professional guidance, elite football education and opportunities to showcase their abilities before experienced coaches and scouts.

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"With one of Nigeria's most celebrated football icons backing the initiative, expectations are high that the camp will serve as a launchpad for the country's next generation of football stars," it added.