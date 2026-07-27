Uganda: Mubende Residents Face Legal Action for Skipping Monthly Cleaning Exercise

Leaders in Mubende District have warned residents against defying the government's newly introduced National Cleaning Day, saying individuals who deliberately refuse to participate in the exercise will face legal action.

The leaders have urged residents to actively participate in the monthly community cleaning exercise aimed at improving sanitation standards and protecting communities from diseases associated with poor hygiene.

The directive follows an announcement by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja on Thursday introducing the National Cleaning Day, also known as Bulungi Bwansi, to be observed on the last Saturday of every month across the country as part of government efforts to promote cleanliness and environmental conservation.

Speaking to the media, Mubende Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Abubaker Birungi confirmed that the district will officially launch the exercise on Saturday, July 25.

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"Tomorrow marks the beginning of the National Cleaning Day in Mubende. We call upon every resident, institution, business and local leader to actively participate because maintaining a clean environment is everyone's responsibility," Birungi said.

He said the initiative would improve sanitation standards in Mubende District while contributing to the government's broader campaign to keep Uganda clean.

"This programme is not only about cleaning our surroundings but also about preventing diseases, protecting the environment and creating healthier communities," he added.

Birungi stressed that security agencies and local authorities will monitor the implementation of the exercise, warning that anyone who deliberately ignores the presidential directive without a valid reason will be handled in accordance with the law.

"No one will be treated with favouritism. Anyone who deliberately refuses to comply with this government programme will face the necessary legal action because this is a directive meant for the benefit of all Ugandans," he warned.

Residents welcomed the initiative, saying it could help address the persistent garbage management challenges affecting parts of Mubende District.

They appealed to fellow residents to embrace the exercise and make cleanliness a shared responsibility rather than leaving it solely to local authorities.

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Despite having companies contracted to collect garbage, Mubende District continues to face waste management challenges, with uncollected rubbish remaining a concern in several trading centres and communities.