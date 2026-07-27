East Africa: Ethiopia Highlights Ten-Year Development Plan, Key Reforms At AU Joint STC Session

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia highlighted its Ten-Year Development Plan and key economic reform measures during the joint meeting of the African Union Specialized Technical Committees (STC) on Finance, Economic Planning, and Trade held in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

The meeting, held under the theme "Financing Africa's Industrialization for Sustainable Development" from July 20-24, 2026, brought together delegates from across the continent to present key national initiatives for economic transformation.

According to information obtained from the social media page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the African Union and UNECA, Bereket Diriba, highlighted that under the Ten-Year Development Plan, the country has formulated targeted policies and reform measures aimed at achieving structural transformation across key sectors, including manufacturing, tourism, mining, technology, and agriculture.

He further noted that Ethiopia has implemented tangible reforms to strengthen domestic resource mobilization to finance its development plans. These efforts focus particularly on enhancing the role of the private sector in the economy, broadening the tax base through updated tax policies and regulations, and improving monetary system management through exchange-rate reforms and digitalization.

The five-day meeting concluded with the adoption of the report of the experts' session and the ministerial declaration by the Joint STC of the African Union.