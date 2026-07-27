Ethiopia-U.S. Investment Dialogue Seeks to Strengthen Commercial Diplomacy

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and the United States have stepped up efforts to strengthen commercial diplomacy and make the investment climate more conducive, as senior government officials and American business leaders held a high-level dialogue.

The dialogue focused on removing barriers to investment and translating policy commitments into concrete business opportunities.

The Public-Private Dialogue (PPD), held in Addis Ababa on July 23, brought together senior Ethiopian government officials, U.S. diplomats, American investors and representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ethiopia to discuss market access, regulatory challenges and the conditions needed to expand private-sector investment.

The forum was jointly convened by the Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC), the U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia and the Ethiopian-American Chamber of Commerce under the leadership of Ambassador Girma Birru, Chairperson of the Ethiopian Investment Board.

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U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia Ervin J. Massinga co-chaired the dialogue with EIC Commissioner Dr. Zeleke Temesgen and Chief Macroeconomic Advisor to the Prime Minister Ambassador Girma Birru.

The discussions centered on advancing commercial diplomacy, expanding market access and ensuring a more open, transparent and level playing field for U.S. companies operating in Ethiopia.

Speaking at the opening session, Commissioner Zeleke Temesgen said a conducive and predictable investment environment cannot be created through laws and regulatory frameworks alone.

He stressed that sustained, transparent dialogue between policymakers and the private sector is essential to identifying investment barriers, developing practical solutions and building investor confidence.

"Transparent dialogue and consultation between policymakers and investors are essential to building a favorable investment climate," the Commissioner said.

Zeleke noted that the Ethiopian Investment Commission has, over the past two years, worked closely with investment associations representing various countries and other stakeholders through Public-Private Dialogue platforms.

These platforms, he said, are playing a vital role in fostering a more transparent, predictable and conducive investment environment by providing investors with a direct channel to engage policymakers and relevant government institutions.

The Commissioner also recognized the contribution of U.S. companies to Ethiopia's economy through capital investment, job creation, technology transfer and the expansion of foreign trade, while calling on more American companies to explore investment opportunities in the country.

On his part, Ambassador Massinga reaffirmed the strategic importance of Ethiopia to the United States and stressed Washington's commitment to deepening economic ties between the two countries.

He welcomed the Ethiopian Government's ongoing economic and investment reforms, emphasizing that an open, transparent and predictable business environment is critical to attracting U.S. investment and supporting private-sector-led economic growth.

The Ambassador further underscored the importance of ensuring that Public-Private Dialogue platforms produce tangible results rather than remaining limited to discussions.

To advance that goal, he proposed that the Ethiopian Investment Commission and private-sector representatives develop a targeted action plan aimed at addressing key bottlenecks identified by businesses.

The initiative is intended to strengthen commercial diplomacy by moving from dialogue to implementation and supporting the expansion of business operations, increased investment and broader economic opportunities for both Ethiopian and American businesses.

The concerns were addressed directly by senior representatives of the relevant Ethiopian government institutions.

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Ambassador Girma Birru, who chaired the dialogue, said such platforms play an important role in improving the investment environment and reaffirmed that similar forums would continue to be strengthened and held regularly.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration, the Ministry of Revenues, the Ministry of Transport and Logistics, the Ethiopian Customs Commission and the Immigration and Citizenship Service participated in the discussions.

More than 50 members of the American Chamber of Commerce, along with representatives of development partner organizations, also attended the forum, according to the Ethiopian Investment Commission.

The dialogue reflects growing efforts by Ethiopia and the United States to deepen economic engagement by linking high-level diplomatic commitments with direct engagement between government institutions and the business community.