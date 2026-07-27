Ethiopia: GERD Huge Impetus for Ethiopia's Economic Dev't - US-Based Economics Professors

Addis Ababa — The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which is a very good impetus for economic growth, demonstrates a great example of Ethiopia's effective domestic policy, American-based Economics Professors noted.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Gettysburg College Economics Professor, Linus Nyiwul, said the dam is a very good example of a good domestic policy.

Stating that infrastructure is a very crucial resource for achieving growth, he stated that the Great Renaissance Dam is a massive project that would provide electricity at highest levels that benefit Ethiopia and catalyze growth.

Therefore, it is a very good impetus for economic growth that would then provide the resources which can be redirected into not just climate change policy but other areas of growth, Professor Nyiwul elaborated.

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"Infrastructure is going to be extremely important going forward, not just for improving people's lives but also preparing for potential negative effects of climate change."

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has been described by many as a prime example of committed domestic resource mobilization which stands as a powerful symbol of national self-reliance, unity, and shared sacrifice.

The American economist, however, added that mobilizing resources does not always have to be on the government's shoulders as the private sector could play a significant role in this respect.

Similarly, University of California, Berkeley Professor, Edward Miguel, said the Grand Renaissance Dam is crucial for industrial development and to improve people's lives.

The dam is a very important investment which is critical for future economic growth, and Ethiopia has been willing to make those big investments, he noted.

Speaking about Ethiopia's commitment in advancing renewable and clean energy, Professor Miguel said hydropower is imperative in generating renewable and clean energy alongside solar and wind which is part of the country's ongoing endeavors.

"I think the world has reached a new phase, and renewable energy has to be in the center of energy policy now."

He commended Ethiopia's impressive economic transformation driven through its comprehensive economic reforms in major sectors in recent years.

Ethiopia integrates its rapid economic transformation links closely to its green goals, generating over 95 percent of its electricity from clean, renewable sources like hydropower, wind, solar and geothermal.