Malawi: Cop 'Slept With 18-Year-Old Female Suspect to Free Her From Custody

A Malawian police sergeant is facing a bombshell investigation after he allegedly slept with an 18-year-old female suspect in exchange for her release from custody.

Sergeant Blessings Eliya, based at Kapiri Police Unit in Mchinji, stands accused of exploiting his position of authority to secure sexual favours from the young woman while she was being held in police cells.

The Malawi Police Service confirmed it has launched a formal investigation into the disgraced officer's conduct, with Central West Police Region spokesperson Foster Benjamin revealing that further details would be released as the probe progresses.

The Independent Complaints Commission has also thrown its weight behind the investigation, confirming it is fully aware of the shocking allegations levelled against the law enforcer.

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ICC spokesperson Happy Njalam'mano said the watchdog would carefully assess the case before deciding what further action, if any, should be taken against the officer.

The young woman at the centre of the scandal was originally arrested by Kapiri Police Unit on 15 July this year, accused of malicious damage in Nthema village, within the area of Senior Chief Dambe in Mchinji.

It remains unclear exactly what has become of the original malicious damage case against the woman, or whether she was ultimately released as a direct result of the officer's alleged actions.

The disturbing allegations will pile further pressure on Malawi's police service, which has faced repeated scrutiny in recent years over the conduct of officers accused of abusing their positions of power.

Neither Eliya nor the Malawi Police Service has commented further on the specific allegations at this stage, with the investigation understood to be ongoing.