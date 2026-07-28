Malawi: Wiskes - Strong Cabinet Attendance Drives Productive Week in Parliament

25 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Government Chief Whip Patricia Wiskes has described the just-ended parliamentary week as productive, saying ministers and legislators made significant progress addressing issues affecting Malawians through questions, committee reports and ministerial engagements.

Speaking after the House adjourned on Friday, Wiskes said the week had been marked by strong Cabinet attendance, which allowed ministers to respond directly to concerns raised by MPs on behalf of their constituents.

She said Parliament had also considered a number of reports presented by various delegations, with some noted by the House and others referred to relevant committees for further scrutiny and action.

Wiskes said the cooperation shown by members from both the government and opposition benches reflected Parliament's broader commitment to national development through constructive debate and oversight.

She said attention would shift next week to deliberations on bills, ministerial statements and outstanding portfolio questions, as Parliament works towards concluding the current sitting on 7 August.

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