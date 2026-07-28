Namibia: Manda Gabriel Hosts Gospel Giants for Live Recording

Zoo Park is about to become an altar.

An award-winning gospel singer is turning her birthday month into a movement.

On a night set for a massive live recording, Magadalena 'Manda' Gabriel will take the stage at Zoo Park in Windhoek alongside some of Namibia's top gospel voices and special guest Zaza Mokheti, an award-winning gospel star from South Africa.

A multiple award-winning star herself, Manda started singing before her 10th birthday.

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Adding their support will be some of Namibia's most powerful gospel voices, including Pride Panashe, Maranatha Goroh, Dee A Vatilifa, Natalie and ForceCome E Kamangili.

Making the trip from South Africa is gospel star Mokheti, a household name across the region for songs that have carried churches into worship.

For Manda, who marked her birthday on Monday, the live recording, which is going to be her third to date, is both an offering and a milestone.

"This is not just a concert. It's worship, it's gratitude, and it's my way of saying thank you to God for life, for music, and for the people who have walked with me.

"I turned a year older on Monday, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate than to record His faithfulness with my brothers and sisters on one stage," she says.

Manda says the decision to do a live recording at Zoo Park came from a place of prayer.

For years she has ministered on stages across the country, but this time she wants to capture the moment, the voices, the clapping and the altar calls so it can live beyond one night.

With Pride, Maranatha, Dee A, Natalie, Forcecome and special guest Zaza beside her, Manda believes the recording will be a reflection of Namibian gospel as it is today: diverse, rooted and reaching beyond borders.

ROOTS

Manda's musical journey started at Oshakati, where she was born and raised.

Her late brother, Pedrito, played a leading role in persuading her to sing, she says.

"I was just five or six years old at the time when my brother invited me to join him in the studio to sing on his beats after he heard me singing around the house.

"What started as a playful act has today become a huge passion for me. I can't go without mentioning my husband, Joseph 'Matangara' Gabriel, who convinced me to pursue my singing talent," she says.

Manda, who also used to be in a church choir growing up, released her first album, 'Jesus is Coming' - named after her first song, recorded with her late brother in 2006 - in 2013.

The 'Alpha na Omega' hitmaker says her music is inspired by people's daily struggles.

"My music is all about worship and to ask God to give hope to the hopeless. I just want people to know they are not alone in their struggle and they should look up to God."

She says she used to admire singers like Cece Wynans and Rebecca Malope.

"I'm now admiring fellow young singers like Dumi Mkostad," she says.

Manda, whose first big gig was the second 'Heal Our Land' Concert she staged before the Covid-19 lockdown, has released five albums, of which three are live recordings.

"I'm really working very hard to give my fans the best I can. I will make every effort to give my people the best they deserve. Recording live is very demanding and costly," she says.

"I went out all out to bring big-name gospel artists from South Africa, like Lebo Sekgobela, Joshua Jansen, Zaza and Dumi, to Namibia for my live recordings, and I'll continue to do so in future."

Manda says the time for live recording is limited and performances have to be tight and compact.

"It is just impossible to invite all the gospel artists in Namibia [to perform at] this one show. It will require a lot of organisation and funding."

She promises she is taking note of the names of all the singers who were not invited but showed interest, adding she will stage a show in future and will invite them all - albeit not for a live recording.

Apart from being a full-time musician, Manda and her husband are running a few family businesses, like a catering business, a bed and breakfast, and a guest house.

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On the awards front Manda has won the best artist of the year at the Mpumakoloni International Gospel Music Awards in South Africa twice.

At home, Manda won big at the Ngoma Awards, where she scooped the best woman artist of the year award.

The biggest regret in her music career is a lack of funding, especially in the gospel industry, she says.

The biggest challenge she is faced with is the reluctance of the big corporates in Namibia to sponsor religious events, she says.

She advises fellow musicians to be disciplined and focused on their craft if they want to be successful.

"You have to work hard, because talent alone doesn't guarantee you success. Also, stay away from taking substances that are detrimental to your health. A lot of talent is wasted on alcohol and drug abuse," Manda warns.

The show takes place next Saturday, and early birds can buy their tickets for N$200, while VIP tickets go for N$600 from Webtickets at all Model supermarkets.