Zimbabwe: ZIMRA Moves to Clear Beitbridge Truck Backlog As Border Congestion Persists

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) says it is working urgently to clear heavy congestion at the Beitbridge Border Post, with authorities expecting the freight backlog to be resolved if operating conditions remain stable.

The tax authority said the congestion, which has slowed commercial traffic, was caused by a combination of operational challenges affecting cargo processing on the Zimbabwean side of the border.

The delays have disrupted the movement of transporters, clearing agents, importers and exporters who rely on Beitbridge, one of Southern Africa's busiest trade corridors.

In a statement, ZIMRA said it was working closely with other border agencies to accelerate cargo clearance and restore the normal flow of freight traffic.

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"ZIMRA is working with all border agencies to expedite cargo processing and restore normal traffic flow. We expect the backlog to be largely cleared within the next 24 hours, provided operating conditions remain stable," the authority said.

This comes after South Africa's Border Management Authority (BMA) attributed the congestion to operational constraints on the Zimbabwean side of the border.

According to the BMA, limited parking capacity at the Zimbabwean port of entry has significantly slowed the movement of freight trucks.

"According to information received from the Zimbabwean authorities, limited parking capacity at their port is contributing to the delays," the BMA said.

The agency added that the situation had been compounded by a large number of abnormal-load vehicles occupying available parking bays.

"A significant number of abnormal-load vehicles are occupying available parking space, reducing the port's capacity to receive additional freight trucks," the BMA noted.

The South African authority also cited slower-than-normal cargo processing by clearing agents on the Zimbabwean side as another factor contributing to the backlog.

"Furthermore, processing by clearing agents on the Zimbabwean side is taking longer than usual, which has slowed the movement of cargo across the border," the BMA said.

The congestion has raised concerns among freight operators and logistics companies, as Beitbridge serves as the principal gateway linking South Africa with Zimbabwe and other countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC).