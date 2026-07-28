Kenya: CAK Probes Suspected Cartels in Bread, Sugar and Mattress Markets

Nairobi — The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has launched investigations into suspected cartel activities in the bread, sugar and mattress manufacturing industries as it steps up efforts to curb anti-competitive practices.

The investigations, disclosed in the Authority's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended June 30, 2025, relate to alleged anti-competitive conduct among players in the three sectors. The cases are still under investigation, and no findings or enforcement action have been announced.

According to the report, CAK opened a screening exercise in the bread sub-sector after detecting what it described as "cartel-like behaviour" among market players. Similar investigations have also been launched in the sugar industry and among manufacturers and distributors of foam mattresses.

Under the Competition Act, cartels involve agreements between competitors to fix prices, limit production, allocate markets or coordinate bids, practices that reduce competition and can lead to higher prices for consumers.

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The investigations come as the regulator intensifies oversight of sectors that directly affect household spending, particularly food and other essential consumer goods. While CAK did not name the companies under investigation, it said the probes are ongoing.

"The Authority initiated a screening into the bread sub-sector over cartel-like behaviour exhibited by market players."

"The Authority also initiated investigations into the sugar sector over cartel-like behaviour exhibited in the market."

If found to have engaged in prohibited cartel conduct, the firms could face substantial financial penalties and other sanctions under the Competition Act.