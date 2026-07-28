Kenya: Govt Opens Public Participation On Kenya's AI Policy

Nairobi — The government has launched a nationwide public participation exercise on Kenya's draft Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Other Emerging Technologies Policy, inviting citizens to help shape how the country will regulate and harness one of the world's fastest-growing technologies.

ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo urged Kenyans to seize the opportunity, saying the ideas collected during the consultation will influence how the country develops, governs and uses artificial intelligence in the years ahead.

"Every technological revolution presents a defining choice: to simply adopt innovation or to shape its future," Kabogo said.

The Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy said the draft policy establishes a national framework for the governance, development, deployment and use of AI and other emerging technologies.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the ministry, the policy seeks to promote innovation, strengthen digital infrastructure and human capital, support sustainable development and enhance Kenya's economic resilience and strategic autonomy.

Kabogo appealed to innovators, researchers, developers, entrepreneurs, universities, industry players, civil society, students and members of the public to submit their views before the deadline.

"As Government, we are committed to ensuring that our AI journey is guided by the voices of the people," he said.

"I therefore invite all Kenyans innovators, researchers, developers, entrepreneurs, academia, industry, civil society, students and every citizen to participate in the public consultation on the Draft Kenya Artificial Intelligence and Other Emerging Technologies Policy 2026."

The CS said public feedback will play a key role in shaping how Kenya governs AI while protecting fundamental rights and encouraging innovation.

"The ideas we receive today will shape how Kenya governs AI, fosters innovation, protects fundamental rights, develops digital talent and strengthens our competitiveness in the global digital economy," Kabogo added.

The ministry said the draft policy has been prepared by a multi-stakeholder committee and is now open for public review in line with the Constitution, which requires public participation in policymaking.

Kenyans have until August 4, 2026, to submit written comments and recommendations through the ministry's online public participation platform or by email using the official submission template.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ministry said the feedback received will help refine the policy before it is finalized.

The government believes the policy will provide a roadmap for responsible AI development while positioning Kenya as a regional leader in digital innovation.

Kabogo said the country's ambition is to build an AI ecosystem that is innovative, inclusive, secure and aligned with Kenya's national values.

"Together, let us develop a policy framework that empowers innovation, inspires confidence and positions Kenya as Africa's leading digital economy."

"Your voice matters. Your ideas will help shape Kenya's AI future."