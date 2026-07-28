South Africa: Thieves Sell Brass Instruments Worth R100,000 for Scrap

Cape Town youth brass band pleads for help

Nine brass musical instruments were stolen from a church band in Samora Machel, Cape Town in June.

The instruments, worth over R100,000 in total, were broken into pieces and sold to a scrapyard for a few hundred rand each.

Three suspects were arrested. The investigation has been delayed because the case docket was not returned immediately to the police station after the first court appearance.

Pastor Philiso Jefferey Jonas is asking for donations of instruments or financial contributions so the youth band can continue.

Nine brass musical instruments were stolen from a youth church band in Samora Machel, Cape Town, and sold to a scrap yard for a fraction of what their value. The total estimated cost to replace the instruments will be over R100,000, which they simply can't afford.

On 17 June, Pastor Philiso Jefferey Jonas of St Ludonki Faith Mission discovered that the storage room behind his house had been broken into. Four tubas (each worth at least R18,000 new), two euphoniums (R9,000 new), a trombone (R3,000 new), and two alto horns (R4,000 new) were stolen.

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He learned that the instruments had been broken into pieces and sold to a local scrapyard.

Jonas had started the band in 2008 with 12 members. It has since grown to about 48. Sometimes more than 60 attend practices. Members include primary and high school learners and unemployed young people from the community.

"The purpose was to keep young people occupied and away from the streets," said Jonas.

The first instruments were bought after the church choir won a singing competition sponsored by Spar, receiving R10,000 in prize money. More instruments were later purchased through fundraising efforts and donations.

Jonas said it could take years to raise enough money to replace the stolen instruments.

"The band has always been more than music to me," said band master Anathi Cishe. "It is a place where young people can learn discipline, respect and teamwork while growing in their faith."

"I have seen members who joined with no musical background become confident musicians and responsible young adults. For many of us, the band is like a second family."

He said the theft has left members devastated. "Seeing them taken away like this has been heartbreaking for everyone."

Sthembiso Sono, owner of the scrapyard that bought the stolen instruments, claims he did not know they had been stolen. "They were not brought to me as full instruments but already broken down into pieces," he said.

Sono said he knows the men from the neighbourhood and questioned them about where they had obtained the brass pieces. He said they first claimed they had found them in a bin behind a church, before changing their story, saying they had been allowed to take them while helping clean the church.

"I wouldn't knowingly buy stolen instruments," he said.

Sono said he paid the suspects between R600 and R800 for the brass pieces. He was visited by police on the day, who informed him of the theft. He said he held onto the pieces for two weeks before he sold them to a third party.

Poor communication

Jonas reported the theft to Samora Machel police the day it happened. He said he has found "poor communication" by the police discouraging and he had received no update on the investigation. He only obtained the case number almost three weeks after the even, when GroundUp accompanied him to Samora Machel police station on 7 July.

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A source close to the investigation said the three accused were arrested on the day and appeared in the Philippi Magistrates' Court on 22 June, where they were released on a warning. They are expected to appear in court again on 19 August.

The source said Jonas was not immediately updated after the court appearance because the docket was not returned to the police station after the first court appearance. According to the source, the court book was lost, which delayed the return of the docket. The docket was only returned after the investigative officer made enquiries at court on 16 July.

Meanwhile, Jonas and Cishe are appealing for donations of musical instruments or contributions towards replacing them.

The church has so far managed to raise enough money to replace one euphonium and one trumpet.

"We are determined to rebuild and continue serving our church and community through music," said Jonas.