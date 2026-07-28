Kenya: IEBC Invites Applications for CEO Position

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has officially begun the search for a new Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The vacancy, advertised on Tuesday, comes as the electoral agency continues rebuilding its leadership ahead of key electoral activities and preparations for the 2027 General Election.

According to the notice, the successful candidate will serve on a four-year contract, renewable once based on satisfactory performance.

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"A vacancy has arisen in the Commission for the position of Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer (CS/CEO). The Commission is seeking to recruit a qualified and competent individual to fill this position," the notice states.

The IEBC said applicants must be Kenyan citizens, hold a degree from a recognized university and have at least five years of proven management experience.

Candidates must also demonstrate experience in at least one of the following fields: electoral matters, management,. finance, governance, public adminstration, law or political science.

Applicants must also satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to present clearance certificates from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) and a registered Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

The Commission Secretary will serve as the Commission's Chief Executive Officer, head of the Secretariat and accounting officer.

The successful candidate will be responsible for implementing Commission decisions, supervising staff, managing the Commission's finances and administration, safeguarding official records and providing strategic leadership to ensure the electoral body's mandate is delivered professionally and transparently.

The office holder will also oversee implementation of the Commission's strategic plan and ensure compliance with public service values and ethics.

Interested candidates have until August 11, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. to submit their applications via executiverecruitment@kpmg.co.ke, quoting "Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer (CS/CEO)" in the subject line.

The Commission said it is an equal opportunity employer and encouraged women, youth, persons with disabilities, marginalized groups and minority communities to apply.

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It also warned that canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification and noted that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

The position fell vacant after former Commission Secretary and CEO Hussein Marjan completed his second and final four-year term in January 2025.

Under the IEBC Act, the office is held for a four-year term, renewable only once, making him ineligible for another term.

Following Marjan's exit, Obadiah Keitany, who has been serving as the Commission's Director of Electoral Operations, was appointed to serve in an acting capacity pending the recruitment of a substantive Commission Secretary and CEO.