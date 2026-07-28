Kenya: Ruto Celebrates Historic Kenya Podium Sweep in Glasgow

Nairobi — President William Ruto has congratulated Kenya's men's 3,000m steeplechase team after they produced a sensational clean sweep at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

The President hailed the athletes for once again proving Kenya's dominance in one of its most successful athletics events after Edmund Serem won gold, with Simon Kiprop Koech taking silver and Leonard Kipkemoi Bett claiming bronze.

"A magnificent podium sweep by Kenya's men's 3,000m steeplechase team at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, is a proud moment for our nation," Ruto said.

He singled out Serem for leading the charge and extending Kenya's remarkable legacy in the event.

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"Congratulations to Edmund Serem for leading Kenya to a dominant victory and further cementing our unrivalled legacy in the event."

The President also praised Koech and Bett for completing an all-Kenyan podium.

"Well done to Simon Kiprop Koech and Leonard Kipkemoi Bett for securing second and third places respectively. We are proud of your outstanding achievement and the honour you have brought to our nation. Asanteni sana."

Serem crossed the finish line in 8:18.23 to win gold, ahead of Koech, who clocked 8:18.59, while Bett completed the podium in 8:21.63.

From the opening laps, the Kenyan trio took charge of the race despite facing a strong field that included reigning world champion George Beamish.

Koech set the early pace as Bett and Serem stayed close behind, with the three steadily pulling away from the rest of the competitors.

With one lap remaining, Serem unleashed a powerful finishing kick that left the field behind and secured a memorable victory.

The race eventually became a battle among the Kenyans themselves over who would take gold, silver and bronze, as the rest of the field struggled to keep up.

The victory also marked Kenya's 10th consecutive Commonwealth Games title in the men's 3,000m steeplechase, further underlining the country's unmatched dominance in the event.

The Glasgow triumph is another significant achievement for Serem, who won the African title in Douala, Cameroon, in 2024 before claiming bronze at the World Championships in Tokyo last year.

He also continues a proud family tradition. His older brother, Amos Serem, won bronze in the same event at the previous Commonwealth Games in Birmingham but has since struggled with injuries.