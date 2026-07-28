Kenya: National Assembly Back in Session Amid Rising Political Heat

28 July 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The National Assembly is set to resume its sittings after its short recess, with the House Business Committee expected to meet and prepare a packed legislative agenda for Members of Parliament.

The committee will convene following the end of the House's short break, which began on July 2, to schedule the business that MPs will consider when sittings resume.

The return of the House comes at a time of heightened political activity, with leaders across the political divide stepping up campaigns and positioning themselves ahead of next year's General Election.

Among the key matters expected before the House are several committee reports, petitions submitted by members of the public and other legislative business that accumulated during the recess.

The House Business Committee is responsible for prioritising and scheduling business to be debated by MPs during the sitting period.

Its decisions will determine the order in which Bills, reports, motions and petitions are considered in the House.

Beyond legislative business, political exchanges are expected to dominate debates as lawmakers return to the chamber amid growing rivalry ahead of the General Election.

With political realignments gathering pace across the country, MPs are expected to use the House to advance their parties' positions on key national issues while scrutinising government policies and decisions.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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