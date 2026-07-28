African Foreign Ministers Arrive in Addis Ababa for AU Executive Council Session

Addis Ababa — Foreign ministers and senior officials from across Africa are arriving in Addis Ababa for the 49th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Executive Council.

A high-level gathering set to address some of the continent's most pressing development challenges, with water security and sanitation taking center stage.

The Foreign Minister of Congo, Constant Serge Bounda, the Foreign Minister of Mozambique, Maria Manuela Lucas, and President of the Constitutional Court of Gabon, Dieudonné ABA'A OWONO, arrived in Addis Ababa this evening to participate in the continental meeting.

Upon arrival at Bole International Airport, the dignitaries were warmly welcomed by the Chief of State Protocol at Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Melaku Bedada.

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Similarly, Foreign Ministers of Seychelles, Central African Republic, Somalia, and Benin, Barry Faure, Sylvie Baïpo-Temon, Abdisalam Abdi Ali and Corinne Amori Brunet, respectively, arrived in Addis Ababa this evening.

Upon arrival at Bole International Airport, the Ministers were warmly received by the Chief of State Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Melaku Bedada.

The 49th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council will be held in Addis Ababa from July 28 to 29, 2026, under the theme: "Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063."

The gathering comes at a critical time for Africa, as rapid population growth, accelerating urbanization, climate change and increasing water stress continue to place unprecedented pressure on the continent's water resources and sanitation infrastructure.

Across Africa, millions of people still face limited access to safe drinking water and adequate sanitation services, challenges that directly affect public health, food security, economic growth, climate resilience and social stability.

Against this backdrop, the Executive Council is expected to deliberate on strengthening continental cooperation, advancing sustainable water governance and mobilizing coordinated investments to tackle Africa's growing water challenges.

The session will also highlight the importance of integrated approaches to achieving the aspirations of Agenda 2063, the African Union's blueprint for building a prosperous, peaceful and sustainable Africa.