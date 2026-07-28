South Africa: Everything You Need to Know About Voting During the November 4 Local Government Elections

27 July 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Victoria O'regan

Your go-to guide on the 2026 local elections ahead of the final voter registration weekend this Saturday and Sunday.

Question: How can I check that I am on the correct voters' roll for my current address and ward?

Answer: If you're a registered voter, you can check and update your voters' roll address online, anywhere and at any time, at registertovote.elections.org.za.

Voters who need to update their registration details must do so before Cooperative Governance Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa officially proclaims the local elections, which he is expected to do next month.

The voters' roll closes at midnight on proclamation day, though voters whose details are already correct do not need to take any action.

Q: I have moved home in the past year. How and when can I update my address?

A: You can update your address online at registertovote.elections.org.za. You will need to log in by entering your ID number and personal details, entering your new address, and uploading an ID photo. You will then receive SMS confirmation from the IEC within 24-48 hours confirming your new voting district and station.

You must update your registration information with your new address before the elections are proclaimed.

Q: I am abroad or travelling on election day. Can I vote in advance by post?

A: No. You can...

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